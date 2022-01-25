Ananya Panday says she doesn't need Siddhant Chaturvedi's jacket again: 'Aaj full sleeves'

The rest of the country may disagree but Mumbaikars are convinced they are in the middle of one of the coldest winters ever. Actor Ananya Panday discovered this the hard way on Monday. Ananya was with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and director Shakun Batra, promoting their upcoming movie Gehraiyaan at Taj Land's End. At one point, Ananya, who was wearing a tiny maroon blouse, had to borrow Siddhant's jacket as she was feeling cold.

It seems the experience made Ananya wiser. On Tuesday, Ananya came for the promotional activities dressed in a full sleeves short dress. In a video shared by paparazzi and fan clubs, as the actor walks towards the lawns from the hotel interior, she tells the photographers, "Aaj main full sleeve pehen ke aayi hoon (I am wearing full sleeves today)."

As a photographer asks her if she wasn't feeling the chill, Ananya replies, "You all saw yesterday." Even co-star Deepika Padukone pulled her leg. As Ananya and Siddhant got ready for the photo shoot, Deepika, can be heard off camera, "Abhi woh jacket dega, phir aap sab bologe (Now he will give her his jacket and you all will talk)." As Siddhant gets ready to offer his jacket again, Ananya says, "Aaj nahi chahiye (Don't need it today)."

Gehraiyaan revolves around the theme of infidelity in relationships. The trailer of the film, which was released last week, reveals Deepika’s character Alisha falling for her cousin Tia’s fiance Zain, played by Siddhant Chaturvedi. Dhairya Karwa has been cast as Alisha’s husband Karan while Ananya Panday portrays the role of Tia.

Directed by Shakun Batra, the film also stars actors Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles. It will release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.

