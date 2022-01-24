Siddhant Chaturvedi lends jacket to freezing Ananya Panday at Gehraiyaan promotions, fans go ‘aww’: 'Wow SRK moment'

Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan is all set to release on February 11 on Amazon Prime. On Monday, actors Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi were spotted at Taj Lands End in Mumbai for the film's promotion.

In the pictures, Shakun, Deepika, Siddhant and Ananya are seen posing for the camera. Deepika can be seen wearing a body-hugging orange dress, while Ananya wore maroon crop top with white designer pants. Siddhant wore a black blazer coat over a white shirt.

Shakun Batra, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone commence Gehraiyaan promotions. (Varinder Chawla)

In another picture, Siddhant and Deepika were seen laughing while posing for the camera.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone during the promotions of Gehraiyaan. (Varinder Chawla)

A paparazzo account shared a video, in which Siddhant can be seen lending his jacket to Ananya who was feeling cold. One fan commented on the video, “aww..so caring." Another one said, “Wow SRK moment.”

Gehraiyaan is a relationship drama, which revolves around the theme of infidelity in relationships. The trailer of the film, which was released last week, reveals Deepika’s character Alisha falls for her cousin Tia’s fiance Zain, played by Siddhant Chaturvedi. Dhairya Karwa has been cast as Alisha’s husband Karan while Ananya Panday portrays the role of Tia.

Talking about her character, Deepika said during the film's trailer launch, "Alisha, my character in Gehraiyaan is extremely close to my heart and certainly one of the most challenging characters I have portrayed on screen. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to play a role that was fun and challenging at the same time. Each of the characters' struggles and arcs are real, raw and relatable."

Siddhant has called the film 'all soul and heart'. He said, "I feel there is a little bit of Zain in all of us. His ambition, aspiration, passion for his dreams and his struggles when faced with tough choices are all extremely relatable. For each of us, Gehraiyaan is a movie that is all soul and heart, and I am thrilled that the movie will premiere to a global audience across 240 countries and territories."

Gehraiyaan is directed by Shakun Batra, best known for directing the critically-acclaimed 2016 family drama Kapoor & Sons, which was also produced by Karan Johar through his banner Dharma Productions. It also stars actors Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles.

