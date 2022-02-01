Gehraiyaan title song: Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday weep bitterly as they deal with heartbreaks in viral song. Watch

The title song of Shakun Batra's upcoming film Gehraiyaan is out now. Featuring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa, the soulful song shows how they all are nursing broken hearts while dealing with their messed up feelings after trust has been broken in relationships.

The soft number has been penned by Ankur Tewari and sung by Lothika, with music by OAFF, Savera.

Gehraiyaan is a contemporary relationship drama by filmmaker Shakun Batra of Kapoor and Sons fame. It stars Deepika as Alisha, Dhairya as her husband Karan, Ananya as her cousin Tia and Siddhant as Tia's fiance Zain. Earlier, the song Doobey from the film released, which was all about Deepika and Siddhant's sparkling chemistry. Their intimate scenes have been the talking point of the film.

It is the first time for a Bollywood film to have an intimacy director on set. India-based Ukrainian filmmaker Dar Gai has shared how they started with understanding what exactly they had to bring on screen and accordingly designed workshops for the four leads.

“When I first entered my workshop, there was already a lot of trust between me and the actors. They were ready to experiment and try something they haven't. For example, the workshops that I did with Deepika and Siddhant were different from what we did with all of them together - Ananya, Dhairya. But, not even once, I felt any hesitation from their side," she told Hindustan Times in an interview.

Also read: Gehraiyaan song Doobey: Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi's illicit affair gets an infectious bop. Watch

Talking about working with Deepika and Siddhant, she added, "My first few days were to focus on the exercises which will allow Deepika and Siddhant to feel safe with each other, to trust each other. And, once you trust each other, that is when you can push to experiment, in terms of different expressions.”

Gehraiyaan, also featuring Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in supporting roles, is set to premiere on Prime Video on February 11.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON