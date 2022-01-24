Gehraiyaan song Doobey: Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi's illicit affair gets an infectious bop. Watch

Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi are out with their first romantic song from their upcoming film, Gehraiyaan. Titled Doobey, the song features their strong chemistry as they fall head over heels in love without worrying too much about the consequences.

It features them exchanging quick glances and falling for each while trying to hide it all from their partners. Watch it here:

Sung by Lothika and penned by Kausar Munir, Doobey has been composed by OAFF, Savera.

Gehraiyaan is a 'domestic noir that delves deep into complex modern relationships. It stars Deepika Padukone as Alisha, Dhairya Karwa as her boyfriend, Ananya Panday as her cousin Tia and Siddhant as Tia's fiance Zain.

The film is directed by Shakun Batra of Kapoor And Sons fame, which was also produced by Karan Johar through his banner Dharma Productions. Talking about his new home production, Karan has said Gehraiyaan may appear as an infidelity drama but it is actually a deep dive into the lives of complex characters.

Karan said during the virtual trailer launch event, "The trailer scratches the surface but there is a lot more than meets the eye. At the face of it you might think it is a film about infidelity-based relationships but it is not just that. It is talking about so much more, choices and consequences of so much more,”

He says Gehraiyaan is one of its kind. "It is a film that you have not seen. It is a film about the power of love, lust and longing by the millennials and how they react to love, lust and longing and how it is about the choices that they can make. Sometimes lust takes precedence over love, sometimes love takes the bashing for its innocence," he said.

Gehraiyaan also stars Nasseruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles. It is scheduled to be released on February 11 on Amazon Prime Video.

(With PTI inputs)

