Deepika Padukone blushes as she talks about her chemistry with Hrithik Roshan: 'Have you seen us?’

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan have collaborated for the first time for Siddharth Anand's action thriller Fighter. In a recent interview, Deepika talked about her on-screen chemistry with co-star Hrithik.

The film was announced on Hrithik's birthday last year when he tweeted: "Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional Deepika Padukone. All buckled up for this Siddharth Anand joyride."

Now, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Deepika visibly blushed and exclaimed: “Have you seen us?” when asked about her chemistry with Hrithik. Talking about working with Hrithik, she said: "I have always wanted to work with him, I feel like, you know sometimes it's not just about wanting to work with someone, I just feel like there are so many things, it has to be the right script, it has to be the right director, it has to be the right time in your life. There are so many things that decide, so yeah, I guess it's the right time for us to come together."

When the film was announced last year, Siddharth had said in a statement: “This is definitely one of the most exciting moments of my life to bring together two of my favourite stars, Hrithik and Deepika, for the first time to the Indian and global audience. I am thrilled to begin the journey of MARFLIX, a production house dedicated to action filmmaking in India.”

Deepika was last seen in 83, co-starring her actor husband Ranveer Singh. Her new film Gehraiyaan is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11. Hrithik Roshan's last film was War, which too was helmed by Siddharth. He has Vikram Vedha lined up for release. It is a remake of the Tamil hit of the same name.

