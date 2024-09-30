A Star is Reborn star Kris Kristofferson dies at 88

The renowned actor and country singer-songwriter, Kris Kristofferson passed away at the age of 88. While music contributed to a large part of his fame, he was also known for his role in the Blade series and A Star is Reborn. He played the character of Abraham Whistler in the movie series. The news of his passing away was confirmed in a statement released by his representative on September 28. Singer-songwriter and actor Kris Kristofferson passes away at 88.(@kkristofferson/X)

Also Read: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs taken off suicide watch as he awaits his trial in court; visited by his…

Kris Kristofferson passes away at 88

The official statement released by the singer’s representative stated that he passed away “peacefully” and was surrounded by friends, family and loved ones in his last moments at his home in Maui, Hawaii. The statement revealed to People said, “It is with a heavy heart that we share the news our husband/father/grandfather Kris Kristofferson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28 at home. We’re all so blessed for our time with him Thank you for loving him all these many years, and when you see a rainbow, know he’s smiling down at us all.”

Kristofferson left behind his wife, Lisa, eight children and seven grandchildren.

Born in Brownsville, Texas, the singer-songwriter had a passion for music from a young age. After serving in the US Army post-college for a brief period, he travelled to Nashville, Tennessee where he reignited his love for music and kicked off his career.

His first hit track was For The Good Times which was released in 1970 followed by his other covers including Sammi Smith’s version of Help Me Make It Through the Night which gave him his first Grammy to take home. He later won Grammys for songs From the Bottle to the Bottom and Lover Pleasefor which he collaborated with Rita Coolidge who also happened to be his second wife, as reported by Daily Express US.

Also Read: Lil Pump blasts Taylor Swift just weeks after accusing her of ‘pushing’ people to vote for Harris

Kris Kristofferson as an actor

Despite no formal training in the field of acting, Kristofferson played some hard-to-forget roles on screen. His first acting break was in the 1976 remake of A Star Is Born where he played the role of John Norman Howard opposite Barbra Streisand as Esther Hoffman and received a Golden Globe for the same in 1977.

In his long career, apart from his three Grammys, he also received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy in 2014 and was admitted to the Hall of Fame in 2004. He was also nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Song in the film Songwriter in 1985.