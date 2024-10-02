Angelina Jolie sparks debate with her rumoured relationship with British rapper Akala: ‘He ends up wifing a white girl’

Angelina Jolie has recently been with British rapper and political activist Kingslee James ‘Akala’ McLean Daley, and every Tom, Dick and Harry are speculating-what is the nature of their relationship? Angelina Jolie and Akala have been spotted together often, leading to speculation about a romantic relationship.(@atelierjolieofficial/Instagram)

The Oscar-winning actress hosted an exclusive event for her brand, Atelier Jolie, in New York City over the weekend. Among the attendees was the 40-year-old artist. “Atelier Jolie welcomed Mustafa at 57 Great Jones, hosting a special listening party and panel discussion for his debut album, Dunya, out now. Join us in celebrating this stunning 12-song collection, where folk meets poetry,” Atelier Jolie's Instagram post read.

At the event, Jolie stunned in an elegant black ensemble, her hair flowing loosely, while Akala kept it casual in a black crew-neck T-shirt and shorts.

ALSO READ| Angelina Jolie seemingly confirms relationship with rumoured rapper boyfriend

TMZ cited sources that the two are “just good friends.” However, In Touch Weekly reported that the Original Sin actor has been allegedly dating the rapper in secret for “more than a year.”

Notably, Akala is reportedly in a committed relationship with Chanelle Newman, co-founder of his Hip-hop Shakespeare Company.

Netizens can't digest a ‘Black Life’ activist can date Jolie

Online dwellers are literally drooling over speculated Jolie-Akala's relationship. One user posted, “Akala dating Angelina Jolie was not on my 2024 bingo card 🤣,” while another commented, “Akala used to be so vocal about African history and ends up wifing a white girl 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

"Nah Akala got a black wife he just there on some "lets talk about wars and the oppression of the global south and lets put our resourcess together and see what we can do" type s**t," another one commented.

“🤣🤣🤣These Milk merchants are embarrassing look how excited they got when they incorrectly thought Akala is with a white woman,” one user piped in.

Jolie and Akala's whirlwind rumoured romance continues…

Jolie-Akala's latest sighting comes shortly after Akala accompanied Jolie to the 62nd New York Film Festival for the premiere of her film Maria at Lincoln Center. They were also spotted together in Italy during the Venice International Film Festival in August.

Last year, in May, he was seen with Angelina and her daughters, Zahara, 19, and Shiloh, 18, at the Calabash Literary Festival in Jamaica. One from the event noted that Akala appeared “very protective” of Jolie’s children.

ALSO READ| Is going blonde the unofficial trend of the year? Jennie, Angelina Jolie, Kim Kardashian's fair-haired moments prove so

Their public appearances have continued, including a dinner together in Milan. For Jolie, who has been single since her high-profile split from Brad Pitt, Akala’s company seems to be a refreshing change.

While Brad Pitt has since moved on and is currently dating jewellery designer, Ines de Ramon.