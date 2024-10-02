Angelina Jolie seemingly confirms relationship with rumoured rapper boyfriend

It seems Angelina Jolie is ready to give love another chance with rapper Akala, who is younger than her. The actor confirmed her relationship with him via a social media post. The two have been spotted together on several occasions in New York. Jolie was previously married to actor Brad Pitt, but the two parted ways in 2016, followed by a long legal battle. Angelina Jolie and Akala have been spotted together often, leading to speculation about a romantic relationship.(@atelierjolieofficial/Instagram)

Angelina Jolie confirmed her relationship?

The 49-year-old actor posted a carousel post on Instagram, which featured pictures of the Carried Away rapper and the former at an event. The post on Atelier Jolie's account began with the 40-year-old rapper attending Jolie’s event and featured the actor in the latter set of images.

The caption read, “Atelier Jolie welcomed Mustafa at 57 Great Jones, hosting a special listening party and panel discussion for his debut album, Dunya, out now. Join us in celebrating this stunning 12-song collection, where folk meets poetry. The album is available to stream now on all platforms.” Director and actor, Zoe Kravitz was also present at the event.

Akala was previously spotted with Jolie at the 62nd New York Film Festival to attend the latter’s upcoming film, Maria’s premiere. The two have been spotted together several times amid the actor’s turbulent divorce from Pitt. Despite romantic suggestions about the two, sources revealed to people that they are just friends, as reported by Daily Express US.

Angelina and Akala spark dating rumours

The speculations of the two dating each other sparked when they were spotted leaving Jolie’s hotel together in Italy during the Venice International Film Festival in August. According to a report by In Touch, the Maleficent actor has been allegedly dating the rapper in secret for “more than a year.”

The rumours of another man in Jolie’s life circled when Akala joined the actor and her children Zahara and Shiloh for the Calabash Literary Festival in Jamaica in May 2023. The rapper appeared extremely “protective of them as he shepherded them around."