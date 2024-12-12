Demi Moore deserves a ‘giant thank you’ from Ashton Kutcher for this Diddy reason

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs once shared that he and Ashton Kutcher stopped partying together after Kutcher began dating Demi Moore. Before meeting Moore, however, the two spent considerable time enjoying the nightlife. Ashton Kutcher's friendship with Sean Combs ended when he began dating Demi Moore, who was concerned about Combs' party lifestyle.(File Images)

“Demi did everything she could to keep Ashton out of compromising and tempting situations, and that definitely kept him away from these crazy situations you’re hearing about in Diddy’s case,” the source told Yahoo!.

They believed Kutcher owed Moore gratitude for keeping him on a “short leash” during what might have been his most indulgent partying years.

“Sure, Demi had to tolerate Ashton’s friendship with a complete low-life like Danny Masterson, but that was a relationship that pre-dated her even meeting Ashton,” the source said.

“I don’t think she ever allowed him to get as close to Diddy, with good reason!”

Diddy sighs end of clubbing days with Kutcher after Moore

Moore reportedly had little interest in the party scene herself, “They had a vibrant love life when they were together, for sure, but it didn’t involve group situations, and it didn’t involve a lot of ‘celebrity partying’ either,” the source explained.

Combs confirmed that his clubbing adventures with Kutcher ended once Moore entered the picture. “I first met Ashton Kutcher when we were both on MTV. He was doing Punk’d, and I was doing Making the Band. For a while, with Jamie Foxx, we were a rat pack, hanging out, going to clubs,” Combs wrote for Time.

“I remember one night he was with Demi, maybe for the first time, and a couple of weeks later he called to tell me he was in love. That was the end of our clubbing.”

Kutcher, however, cherishes their friendship: “We became fast friends,” according to The Cut. “We used to just hang out and watch football.”

On The Late Late Show With James Corden, Kutcher recalled, “By the way, if you’re a single man, there’s probably no greater human being in the world than him.”