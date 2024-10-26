Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs admits his ‘freak offs’ actually ‘intimidated’ many people

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' “freak offs”s were a cornerstone of celebrity nightlife, attracting a star-studded list of guests. Now, recent allegations of sexual abuse have cast a dark cloud over these adult parties. Diddy’s legendary parties, known for attracting stars, are under fire following sexual abuse allegations. (REUTERS)

While talking with Vibe Magazine, the music mogul acknowledged that his events could be intimidating to some, but he considered this aspect a marker of success.

Before the recent scrutiny, Diddy seemed to anticipate potential issues arising from his parties. Reflecting on the challenges he faced with event permits, he told Vibe Magazine, “They won’t even give me a permit for the parties no more. They don’t want me to throw the parties no more, but we ain’t gonna stop. We gonna keep on having fun bringing people together from all walks of life…”

“You’re gonna hear about my parties…They’re gonna be shutting them down. They’re gonna probably be arresting me, doing all types of crazy things just ’cause we wanna have a good time.”

Diddy made different sets of rules for children in his parties

“Whenever you bring up a different element into people’s environment, things that broaden people’s horizons, people get intimidated,” he told Vibe Magazine.

“It’s a lot of people out there that feel intimidated by it…It’s cool. It doesn’t make me feel any way special. It doesn’t make me feel like a bigger person. It just makes me feel like I know how to throw a party.”

Diddy’s parties occasionally welcomed younger guests and he reportedly ruled a cut-off time to ensure the “freak-offs” would remain appropriate for children. Like in one party, he announced, “The kids have an hour left. Get extra comfortable, kids, because after that, y’all got to go. It’s a wrap for y’all,” indicating that once the hour expired, the gathering would shift into an adult-focused affair.

LaJoyce Brookshire, a former publicity director at Bad Boy Records, attended many of Diddy’s functions in her professional capacity told Vulture once, “I know that there’s no safety after a certain hour when you’ve got drinks flowing, and people behind your back doing drugs in bathrooms, and two or three people walking out of a bathroom together.”