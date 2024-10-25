Elon Musk accuses Eminem of being a ‘participant’ at Diddy's infamous parties, netizens rally behind rapper

Elon Musk has stirred controversy with his bold claim about Eminem. The SpaceX founder took to his social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), to accuse the 52-year-old rapper of being a “participant” at Sean “Diddy” Combs' infamous parties, often known as “freak offs.” The 53-year-old business magnate's accusation came shortly after it was revealed that the Rap God hitmaker would introduce Barack Obama at Kamala Harris' campaign rally in Detroit. Elon Musk accuses Eminem of being a 'participant' at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' parties

Elon Musk makes wild claim about Eminem, links rapper to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

The Tesla CEO tore into Eminem, calling him “yet another Diddy party participant” on Tuesday. Musk's remark came in response to an X post about the Not Afraid rapper that included a screenshot of a TMZ article about Eminem introducing Obama at Harris' rally.

The post also contained the following message about the hip-hop icon:

“This is the same guy who rapped about killing homosexuals with a chainsaw, vicodin, chopping up his wife in front of his daughter, his disdain of his poor white trash audience, and being banged by a bisexual pedo named Ken Kaniff (from Connecticut). And he’s supporting Kamala.”

Netizens rally behind Eminem after Elon Musk accuses rapper of being a ‘Diddy party participant’

Shortly after Musk made the remark about Eminem, netizens began rallying behind the Lose Yourself rapper. “Em hates Diddy. He’s been dropping hints/warnings in his lyrics for years. Bad take on this one,” wrote one fan on X. A second user shared a photograph of Musk seemingly in attendance at a party hosted by Diddy himself.

“Elon Musk was LITERALLY AT A DIDDY PARTY HIMSELF. Not to mention that EMINEM has been dissing Diddy for the better half of a decade now. Actual brainlet,” the same user wrote. Meanwhile, a third noted, “This is ironic and hypocrisy at its finest when eminem has been dissing diddy for 20+ years and elon is the one all lovey dovey with him and receiving money from him for twitter lol.”