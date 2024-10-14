Barack Obama brutally slammed for ‘berating and lecturing’ Black Americans over Kamala Harris: ‘If we are too stupid…’

Barack Obama has come under fire from African Americans following his last week's speech on the presidential campaign trail in Pittsburgh. In Pennsylvania, Barack Obama addressed black male voters and said that there is a lack of enthusiasm for Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate and current vice president, who “seemed to be more pronounced with the brothers.”(AFP)

“You're thinking about sitting out or supporting somebody who has a history of denigrating you, because you think that's a sign of strength, because that's what being a man is?” Obama stated.

“Putting women down?” he asked, adding that “it is not acceptable.”

Obama's speech irks Black Americans

Obama's remarks fumed Black Americans and slammed him for berating them.

Taking to social media, Republican Vernon Jones, a former Georgia state representative, claimed that Obama “berated black men, he rebuked black men, he even scolded black men” for not supporting “madam lock-up-a-brother Kamala Harris” in the 2024 presidential race.

According to Jones, Obama thinks that Black men are “too stupid” that “we can't vote in our self-interest, what's best for us, our pocket book, our families. As if we've been immune to the past three and a half years.”

He further lambasted former President Obama for not doing anything for black people.

Targetting Harris' office record, Jones suggested that the local Democratic party would send Obama to “whip black men back on the plantation to vote Democrat.”

Rob Smith slams Harris over failure to represent Black population

Rob Smith, a Republican social media celebrity, has also criticised Obama over his remarks against Black men, asking that where he has been for past four years.

“Barack Obama basically trotting him out to try to lecture black men because we are apparently not excited enough to vote for Kamala Harris is crazy?” he said, adding that he has not seen him addressing man Black population in last four years.

Smith criticised Harris for failing to represent the vast majority of Black people born and raised in the US, pointing out that the Democratic presidential contender was from Montreal and Obama was born in Hawaii.

Earlier in June, he had created a video titled “Why Black Men Will NEVER Vote For Kamala Harris.”

Here's what surveys on Black voters say

Before Biden's withdrawal from the presidential race, a Pew Research Center survey conducted in May showed that 83% of black registered voters were in favour of Democratic contender and 12% were supporting Republican.

According to the pollster's latest findings, 79 percent of black voters leaned toward Harris, while 13 percent supported Trump.

One in four black men under 50, according to data from the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), would choose Trump over Harris in the November election.