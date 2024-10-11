Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs could spend life behind bars as new…

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs appeared in Manhattan federal court on Thursday morning for a hearing regarding his sex trafficking case. Judge Arun Subramanian, who recently took over the case from Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr., scheduled the tentative trial date for May 5. But new accusations are flooding against the music mogul, growing by every hour. Combs remains in custody, denied bail, as more than 120 individuals come forward with accusations against him.(REUTERS)

Prosecutor Emily Johnson revealed that the U.S. Attorney's office is currently examining 100 electronic devices seized from Combs’ homes in Los Angeles and Miami. Additional devices taken from the rapper at an airport and from a New York hotel are also being analyzed as part of the investigation.

The Bad Boy singer pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including allegations of forceful sex trafficking, fraud, prostitution, and abuse. And if convicted, the rapper could face life in prison.

The charges against Combs span back to 2008 and include serious accusations of sexual misconduct and exploitation. During the hearing, Judge Subramanian ordered that the prosecution provide its evidence to the defence by the end of the year.

Combs enters the court smiling

Combs entered the courtroom smiling and greeted family members in attendance by placing his hands in a prayer gesture. His appearance in court comes just a day after his attorneys filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The lawsuit claims that DHS unlawfully leaked sensitive information about Combs, including a 2016 video allegedly showing him physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, in a Los Angeles hotel hallway. Combs’ legal team argues, “If a person not in law enforcement were to leak the videotape to a news source, that person likely would have sold the tape rather than simply give it to CNN.”

Ventura had previously filed a lawsuit against Combs in November 2023, accusing him of sexual abuse and sex trafficking during their relationship. This lawsuit was settled just one day after being filed. Plus, Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee cited more than 120 individuals who have come forward with accusations against Combs, including a nine-year-old.

Buzbee said the allegations will include “violent sexual assault or rape, facilitated sex with a controlled substance, dissemination of video recordings, sexual abuse of minors.”