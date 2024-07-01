Taylor Swift stuck on raised platform after mishap at Eras Tour show in Dublin. Watch

It's the Errors tour again! Taylor Swift experienced a technical malfunction during the Eras Tour show in Dublin. On Saturday, the 34-year-old singer was stuck on a raised platform onstage at the Aviva Stadium. The mishap occurred while Swift was performing The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department. Taylor Swift was left stranded on an elevated platform during The Eras Tour show in Dublin

Taylor Swift faces technical glitch at Eras Tour show in Dublin

A video recording of the incident shared on social media shows the Cruel Summer hitmaker left stranded on the elevated platform. Despite the ordeal, Swift remained calm and composed. Just minutes later, her crew realised that the Blank Space singer was facing a stage malfunction.

One of the backup dancers, Jan Ravnik, quickly rushed to help her get off the platform. Ravnik safely carried Swift and placed her down safely without missing a beat. The clip quickly went viral, with fans praising the Midnights crooner for her professionalism. Swifties also lauded the dancer for saving the day.

One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “They are the ultimate professionals! and I mean the entire cast, band and crew!” Meanwhile, another fan shared the experience of her friend who was present at the show, “My friend was there and she’s tried to stay spoiler free. Txting me like “was that spose to happen” me: “nooope” her: “yeah I thought not. She seemed really unprepared””

“Makes me wonder if they plan for things like that. Like ‘ok if this happens I’ll just sit and you come get me’. But does that mean she will carry him off if his malfunctions lmao,” another fan quipped. One more said, “I def would've panicked, jumped down, twisted an ankle with those heels and broken my ankle.”