Taylor Swift reacts to Simone Biles' Olympic trials routine set to Ready For It: ‘Watched this…’

Taylor Swift expressed her support and admiration for Simone Biles following her first 2024 Olympics trials. The 27-year-old gymnast performed an energetic floor routine set to Swift's hit song Ready For It? from her 2017 album, Reputation. As the video of Biles' performance went viral on social media, the Cruel Summer hitmaker reacted with the most wholesome comment on Saturday. Taylor Swift reacted to Simone Biles' gymnast routine with the most wholesome comment

Taylor Swift reacts to Simone Biles' Ready For It? floor routine

“Watched this so many times and still unready. She’s ready for it tho,” the 34-year-old singer wrote on the video of Biles' Friday performance during day 2 of the 2024 US Olympic Gymnastics Trials. Swift emphasised with a bunch of emojis, including clapping hands, a gold medal, the American flag, and a red heart, in the comment section of the clip shared by NBC Olympics on X, formerly Twitter.

The Swift-inspired gymnastic routine helped Biles land at the top of the leaderboard with a score of 14.850, per Us Weekly. The four-time Olympic gold medalist is now headed to the next round of trials on Sunday, June 30, in a bid to earn a spot on Team USA's women's gymnastics team. During her Friday routine, Biles performed a triple-double, which the commentator called “the hardest tumbling pass in the world.”

Meanwhile, Swift is currently on her Eras Tour stop in Dublin, Ireland, with Paramore as the special guest for all three concerts. The Blank Space crooner was touched by the response from the audience during her sold-out shows at the Aviva Stadium, which boasts a capacity of more than 50,000.

“We're trying to be prepared, but we're not prepared for the level that you're on, Dublin,” an emotional Swift said. “I swear, we're going to try our hardest for you guys to entertain you, because, my God, what you just did for us we'll remember for the rest of our lives. We love you so much,” she added.