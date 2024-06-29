Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dropped major hints about their future together during eras tour performance

Pop superstar Taylor Swift and NFL tight end Travis Kelce surprised everyone during their recent Eras Tour performance. Kelce joined Swift onstage, delivering a first-class act alongside her backup dancers. The Kansas City star even discussed his London experience on a podcast, expressing pride in his girlfriend. Despite wanting privacy, he emphasised ‘not wanting to hide anything from the world.’ Now, a source suggests their playful interaction and Kelce's onstage gesture hinted at a deeper connection, offering glimpses into their possible future together. Travis Kelce says he is proud of his relationship with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enter ‘defining point in relationship’

"It was definitely a new, defining point in their relationship and they had a blast getting the chance to [share] a personal side of themselves with the world," a source told Entertainment Tonight. The move surprised many, as Taylor Swift, known for subtly referencing her relationships in song lyrics, invited Travis Kelce onstage for a skit just before performing I Can Do It With a Broken Heart from her latest TTPD album. "it was so much fun for Taylor and Travis to be on stage together at her show,” the source added.

Taylor and Travis' ‘very special experience’

London’s Wembley Stadium, still buzzing after Prince William and the royals graced Taylor Swift's Eras Tour got an adorable surprise. On June 23rd, the crowd went wild. Not for another surprise guest, but for a familiar face in a dapper tux – her NFL beau, Travis Kelce.

Matching the dancers' outfits, Kelce becomes an instant showstopper. The stadium erupted in cheers as he seamlessly joined the performance, scooping Taylor up in a playful carry. He even channels his inner stagehand, fanning her like a pro as the dancers work their magic with a costume change. The cherry on top? A mock makeup touch-up, proving Kelce's got the moves and humour too. This, with just one night's practice, didn’t miss a beat.

"They are a naturally bonded pair," the source noted before adding, "It was a very special experience for them and also hints at what their future might hold together."

Travis and Taylor's future together

Amid reports of their potential engagement and Kelce’s consistent involvement with Swift’s family, eyewitnesses noted that the duo shares a natural yet adorable bond. Even backstage, they cooperate so well and “were so cute and sweet with each other.” During the podcast, Kelce praised the Blank Space singer’s genuine personality with friends and family despite all the attention she gets for being a megastar. “She just keeps it so chill and so cool. And that’s what I can admire for sure.”

"Taylor was beaming from ear to ear as Travis took on the dapper role. The two are hoping he can make a cameo again in the future,” the insider told ET. According to them, the couple had been discussing featuring this skit for the audience but only when the timing was right. On the other hand, Kelce was overjoyed to back up Taylor on stage, and she was delighted to include him.

While appearing on the Bussin' With the Boys podcast, Kelce didn’t miss a chance to flaunt his relationship with the singer. Similarly, she praised her beau on Instagram, stressing that she will always remember that show. "You want to keep things private, but at the same time, I'm not here to hide anything,” he said. “That's my girl, that's my lady, I'm proud of that."