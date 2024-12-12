Allu Arjun says his character in Pushpa 2 The Rule is like ‘naya Bharat’: Kabhi rukega nahi, kabhi jhukega nahi’

Allu Arjun promoted his recent release Pushpa 2: The Rule in Delhi on Thursday. While there, he spoke to the press about how India is exponentially growing, drawing parallels between the Indian attitude and his film. Here’s what he said. (Also Read: Saurabh Sachdeva interview: ‘Allu Arjun and I chatted about Animal during Pushpa 2 The Rule shooting’) Allu Arjun did his famous 'jhukega nahi' gesture from Pushpa 2: The Rule while talking about India.

Allu Arjun on India and Pushpa

Talking to the press after the film collected over ₹1000 crore worldwide, Arjun said, “As an Indian standing in the country’s capital, I believe India will lead the future of the world. India will be the leading country in the world.” He then added in Hindi, “Ye naya Bharat hai, ye ab rukega nahi, ye kabhi jhukega nahi (This is the new India, it won’t stop or bow down).” He then added that his ‘favourite part’ of the film was whenever his character Pushpa Raj said ‘main jhukega nahi’ (I won’t bow down).

Talking about Pushpa 2: The Rule breaking records and becoming the first Indian film to collect ₹1000 crore gross worldwide in less than a week, he said, “Numbers are temporary, but love is etched in hearts forever. I always believe records are meant to be broken. It’s nice I am in this top spot now, but in the next 2-3 months, I hope these records are broken soon, no matter which film does it, be it Telugu, Tamil, Hindi or any other. That’s progression; that means India is going up. I wish for these numbers to be broken as soon as possible because that is growth and I love growth.”

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule is a sequel to his 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rise. The film tells the story of Pushpa Raj, a daily wage worker turned smuggler. Rashmika Mandanna plays his wife, Srivalli, while Fahadh Faasil plays his arch nemesis, Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. It remains to be seen how the film will do in the coming days.