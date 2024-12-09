Vijay Deverakonda lends his voice to ‘lucky charm’ Rashmika Mandanna's The Girlfriend, unveils film's teaser

Rashmika Mandanna is currently receiving immense praise from the audience for her performance in Sukumar's Pushpa 2 The Rule. Amid this, her rumoured boyfriend Vijay Devarakonda unveiled the teaser of her upcoming film, The Girlfriend, and heaped praised on the actor. Rashmika Mandanna's still from The Girlfriend.(Instagram)

Vijay Deverakonda unveils The Girlfriend teaser

On Monday, Vijay Deverakonda took to X and shared the much-awaited teaser of Rashmika Mandanna's The Girlfriend, Vijay wrote, "Launching #TheGirlfriendteaser to the world :) I love every visual of this teaser. I am so excited to see this drama unfold."

He further praised Rashmika and also wished her success for the project and wrote, "She has been a lucky charm for so many of us actors, being part of our biggest successes. Growing fiercely as an actor, a performer and a star but all the while still remaining the same girl as a person, the same girl i met on sets 8 years ago. Wishing you @iamRashmika all success on your first project where you shoulder so much responsibility. And Dearest @23_rahulr who I know will tell a great story that will move every audience."

Replying to Vijay's heartfelt post, Rashmika Mandanna wrote, "@TheDeverakonda THANK YOU for doing SO MUCH for us. I hope we make you and everyone proud with this one. And these words. THANK YOU (sic)."

About The Girlfriend teaser

The teaser of The Girlfriend begins with Vijay Deverakonda's voice praising the female lead's beauty with visuals of Rashmika Mandanna entering college with her luggage. The teaser hints at Rashmika's college love story that takes a rough, mysterious turn towards the end. The video also introduces Deekshith Shetty in the role of her boyfriend.

While Rashmika Mandanna's The Girlfriend teaser was reportedly attached to Pushpa 2 The Rule in theatres, the makers released the teaser digitally today. Fans expressed their excitement in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Such a beautiful teaser Rashmika + Vijay's voice+ Hesham's music." Another user wrote, "Here's the another blockbuster for our lady." Another comment read, "His voice her acting was wholesome. Can't wait for the movie miss Mandanna I know you are going to steal the show."

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda worked together in several films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. They were spotted together at several events sparking their relationship rumours, however, they both have been tight lipped about it. Recently, Rashmika was seen watching Pushpa 2 The Rule with Vijay Deverakonda's family. Several pictures and videos of the outing surfaced online. Fans now await an official announcement from the rumoured couple.