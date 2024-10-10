Pawan Kalyan, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Nimma Upendra and more south stars call Ratan Tata's death a ‘personal loss’

Industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata died at 86 on October 9. Tributes poured in for him from people of all walks of life, including celebrities. Actors and filmmakers from the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada film industries explained on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram the imprint Ratan has left on their lives. (Also Read: Ratan Tata dies: Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ajay Devgn, other celebs mourn industry titan, call him 'Taj of India') Tributes poured in on social media after Ratan Tata's death on October 9 at 86.(AFP/Fabrice Coffrini)

‘A personal hero’

Nayanthara posted a note on her Instagram stories that read, “You have been an inspiration to so many of us! You will be greatly missed sir.”

Kamal Haasan called Ratan a ‘personal hero’ and a ‘national treasure’. He recollected on X, “His true richness lay not in material wealth but in his ethics, integrity, humility and patriotism. In the immediate aftermath of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, I met him while staying at the iconic Taj Hotel. In that moment of national crisis, the titan stood tall and became the embodiment of the Indian spirit, to rebuild and emerge stronger as a nation.”

Dhanush called him a ‘true visionary’, writing, “We have lost A true visionary and a fine gentleman today. RIP Ratan Tata ji, you will forever continue to live in our hearts.” Suriya wrote that the ‘loss feels personal’, explaining, “Deeply saddened by the loss of Shri. Ratan Tata ji. A visionary leader, compassionate human being and a true icon of ethics & humility. His legacy will live on. This loss feels personal. My condolences to the family and friends.”

‘A Mega icon’

Chiranjeevi called it a ‘sad day for all Indians’ stating that Ratan ‘contributed to nation building’. “A truly Mega Icon. In his departure we lost an invaluable mind. The values, integrity and vision he has inculcated in Indian entrepreneurs shall always inspire and guide generations,” he added. Rana Daggubati wrote, “The Icon of leadership, philanthropy, and ethics!! His legacy will continue to inspire generations. India has lost a giant today.”

SS Rajamouli penned a heartfelt note on Ratan’s legacy, “Legends are born, and they live forever. It’s hard to imagine a day without using a TATA product… Ratan Tata’s legacy is woven into everyday life. If anyone will stand the test of time alongside the Panchabhootas, it’s him.” As did Mahesh Babu, “Today, we say goodbye to a giant of industry and a beacon of humanity. Sir Ratan Tata’s generosity, wisdom, and unwavering commitment for the greater good has left an indelible mark on the world. His spirit will forever live on through the lives he touched. Rest in peace Sir.”

Jr NTR recollected his ‘heart of gold’, “A titan of industry, a heart of gold! Ratan Tata Ji's selfless philanthropy and visionary leadership have transformed countless lives. India owes him a debt of gratitude. May he rest in peace,” while Ram Charan called him a ‘guiding light’, “What a huge loss to our nation! An iconic legend and guiding light, he touched the lives of many, from the common man to business pioneers. A deeply loved philanthropist, Ratan Tata Sir’s legacy will live on in the hearts of millions.”

Pawan Kalyan wrote a long note calling Ratan’s death an ‘irreplaceable loss’ and detailing his journey of making Tata a household name. He summed it up with, “The name Ratan Tata will forever remain in history, a towering figure who stood as an inspiration for generations. I bid a final farewell to this great man whose legacy will continue to inspire.”

‘An ultimate example’

Mohanlal also called Ratan’s death a ‘personal loss’, writing about how the industrialist was the ‘true embodiment of kindness, humility, and grace.’ He added, “For so many, he stood as the ultimate example of what it means to care for others—to lift people up and make them feel valued. A true national treasure, he touched countless hearts and showed us that real success lies not in personal gain but in how we serve and uplift those around us.”

Rishab Shetty wrote that while Ratan ‘may be gone’, his impact will ‘forever soar in our hearts’. He added, “The clock has stopped ticking for a Titan. #RatanTata, India’s pride, symbol of integrity, visionary leadership, and boundless philanthropy. His unwavering dedication to uplifting India’s economy and society has left a legacy that will inspire generations.” Nimma Upendra wrote in Kannada, “A heartfelt farewell to the great spirit Ratan Tata..Om Shanti.”

Ratan Tata’s death

Ratan, chairman of the Tata group for over two decades, died at 11.30 pm on Wednesday at Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai. A Padma Vibhushan recipient, he had been in intensive care at the hospital since Monday. Early on Monday, he posted a note on social media asserting there was no cause for concern regarding his health and he was undergoing check-ups for age-related medical conditions amid reports of his admission to a hospital.