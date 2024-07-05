Ricky Kej supports ‘Liver Doc’ for calling out Samantha Ruth Prabhu, says she endorses ‘unhealthy food’ for money

Hours after Samantha Ruth Prabhu issued a statement in response to Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips aka ‘Liver Doc’'s allegations that she should be “thrown into prison” for advocating harmful medical advice on her podcast Take 20, Grammy Award-winning Ricky Kej addressed Samantha in the comment section. He said that while the doctor may have been rude, he wasn't “completely wrong.” (Also Read – Samantha Ruth Prabhu issues clarification on nebuliser post after backlash: 'A certain gentleman has attacked my post…') Ricky Kej supports 'Liver Doc' who called out Samantha Ruth Prabhu

What Ricky said

“Get well soon! You have gone through a lot, and deserve to be well. About medical advice, it would be best not shared by non-medical professionals especially celebs with influence, More-so since you also endorse processed foods for pets, and sugary unhealthy foods. While we understand that this is done for the money, It is natural that there will be suspicion about everything that you praise,” Ricky wrote.

He added that it's an especially dangerous territory to speak in favour of “life-threatening” treatments that haven't gone through clinical trials and peer-reviewed systems. “So the Doctor who attacked you (I cannot see his comments) may have been rude, but he was not completely wrong. One cannot play with people's lives with advice, which is half-baked. Especially people with huge influence. It is not the responsibility of the said Doctor to get in touch with yours. He will rightly respond to you, since you are the one advocating the treatment,” Ricky further wrote.

Samantha's statement

Samantha Ruth Prabhu issued a long statement on her Instagram handle after a doctor, also known as 'The Liver Doc,' criticised and called her a 'health illiterate,' after she dropped a post about using hydrogen peroxide nebulisation.

The actor, who recently underwent a Myositis diagnosis, explained that she 'merely suggested' hydrogen peroxide nebulisation with 'good intention' because it was recommended by a 'highly qualified doctor.'

Addressing The Liver Doc's harsh words, Samantha wrote, “It would have been kind and compassionate of him had he not been so proactive with his words. Especially the bit where he suggests I should be thrown in prison. Nevermind. I suppose it goes with the territory of being a celebrity. I posted as someone who needs medical treatment and not as a celebrity.”

"It would have been nice had he politely invited my doctor, whom I have tagged in my post, rather than go after me. I would have loved to have learnt from the debate and discussion between two highly qualified professionals," the actor added.

Dr. Philips had earlier slammed Samantha for recommending hydrogen peroxide nebulisation, calling her "health and science illiterate" and stating that the practice "is dangerous for health."

"Influential Indian actress Ms Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is, unfortunately, a health and science illiterate, advises millions of her followers to inhale hydrogen peroxide to prevent and treat respiratory viral infections," the doctor wrote on X.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha is preparing for Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Varun Dhawan. This upcoming web series directed by Raj & DK is an Indian adaptation of the Russo brothers' Citadel, which originally featured Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden.

Apart from this, Samantha will star in Bangaram, a film she announced on her birthday this year. This project is especially significant for her as it marks her debut as a producer.