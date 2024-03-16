Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej shares bad experience at Mumbai's 'budget hotel': Cockroaches in room, dirty toilet drains

Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej has shared his bad experience after staying at a 'budget hotel' in Mumbai. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, Ricky Kej said that the hotel had 'untrained staff, cockroaches in the room, faulty plumbing, non-existent laundry pickups, dirty toilet drains'. (Also Read | Ricky Kej: Irresponsible of Trevor Noah to blame India for a failed show) Ricky Kej shared posts on X.

Ricky shares harrowing ordeal at Mumbai hotel

Ricky wrote, "Currently staying at @stayatginger. Ginger Hotel at the Airport in Mumbai. Thought it would be a good idea to stay at a no-frills business hotel by the @TataCompanies, being a huge fan of Tata. Bad experience once in the past, tried giving them a second chance. Unfortunately - untrained staff right from the check-in counters, cockroaches in the room, faulty plumbing, non existent laundry pickups, dirty toilet drains, Etc. I really hope they improve.. for the sake of the group."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Ricky posts video of cockroach in hotel room

He also shared a brief video of a cockroach in his room and gave a glimpse of himself too. In the clip, Ricky said, "Change of hotel, baby cockroach." He added, "A happy wandering cockroach in my room @stayatginger hotel at Mumbai Airport. I was told it would be a single occupancy room. Hahhaha."

Ricky receives ‘fictitious’ bill

In another tweet, he shared a photo of his laundry bill and wrote, “This saga just does not end! Just checked out of the @stayatginger hotel at Mumbai Airport. After all the drama, tweets, and some pseudo apologies from staff, I receive this Laundry bill which is completely fictitious!”

He added, “Yesterday, I did call for laundry at 2 pm - no one arrived at my room to pick up laundry. I waited 45 min and gave up. So there was no laundry done! For your own good, @stayatginger and @TataCompanies, please investigate staff, look through CCTV footage and please figure out how are these continuous lapses in operations, efficiency and service happening. Who is responsible (is it just some staff who is disgruntled?) and what needs to be done to restore trust in this brand.”

Ricky's key is deactivated

"Update. Following my tweet, the folks at @stayatginger have deactivated my key. Rude, threatening service, complacency.. and now vengeance. There seems to be a huge culture problem with Ginger Hotel at the Mumbai Airport. @TataCompanies please note," read his tweet.

Ricky on budget hotels

A person wrote, "Very brave to choose Ginger. Even normal folks don't dare tread there." He responded, "Hahahahah. I like budget hotels. No frills, efficient service and usually clean. But not in this case, unfortunately."

Hotel responds to Ricky

Ginger Hotels tweeted, "Dear Ricky, please accept our sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused during your stay. We are investigating the matter with urgency. Your feedback is invaluable, and a member of our team will reach out soon. Regards." He replied, "Thanks for your response."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place