Bharti Singh wants Kapil Sharma to go on paternity leave after birth of son: ‘Spend tons of your time with your angels’
As comedian-actor Kapil Sharma and his wife, Ginni Chatrath, welcomed their second child, a baby boy, comedienne Bharti Singh wished them with a special Instagram post. Calling Kapil her ‘bhai (brother)’, Bharti said that she is overjoyed by the news and that she cannot wait to hold the little one. She also shared a picture of Ginni from her baby shower.
Bharti encouraged Kapil to go on paternity leave, so that he could spend time with his son and daughter, Anayra. Just last week, he confirmed that The Kapil Sharma Show is going off the air because he wants to be there for Ginni and the babies.
In her post, Bharti wrote, “its boy yay!!!!!!!!!!!! 1st Feb will always be a special date for me. My Lil bundle of joy, junior Kapil, you have brought in so much happiness to me... I can’t even express in words. Mera bhai ki family Aaj complete ho gayi... @kapilsharma bhai Abhi aapko parental leave Leni chahiye and spend tones of your time with your angels... god bless you Lil one; can’t wait to hold you in my arms! @kapilsharma @ginnichatrath.”
On Monday morning, Kapil shared the happy news of the birth of his son. "Namaskaar we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers love you all ginni n kapil #gratitude," he wrote on Twitter.
Priyanka Chopra commented, “Congratulations Ginni and Kapil! Lots of love and hugs to your little one.” Genelia D’Souza, Randeep Hooda and Arjun Rampal were among the other celebrities who wished Kapil and Ginni.
Kapil will soon make his digital debut with a web series on Netflix. While he shared the news on social media last month, he is yet to reveal details, like the name of the show and its release date.
