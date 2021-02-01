IND USA
Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Monday.
tv

Kapil Sharma’s wife Ginni Chatrath glows in unseen photo from baby shower as she poses with daughter Anayra

A picture of Kapil Sharma's wife, Ginni Chatrath, posing at her baby shower with their daughter Anayra is going viral. Kapil and Ginni welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Monday.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:51 PM IST

Hours after actor-comedian Kapil Sharma and his wife, Ginni Chatrath, welcomed their second child, an unseen picture from her baby shower has surfaced online. Kapil and Ginni, who also have a one-year-old daughter named Anayra, became proud parents to a baby boy on Monday morning.

In the picture, which is being widely shared by fan clubs, Ginni is seen posing on a couch with Anayra. The two are wearing matching lime green-coloured dresses. Ginni has a flower crown on her head and is seen holding a baby-shaped foil balloon.


Early Monday morning, Kapil shared the happy news of the birth of his son. "Namaskaar we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers love you all ginni n kapil #gratitude," he wrote on Twitter.


Wishes poured in from the entertainment industry. Actor Genelia D’Souza wrote, “Congratulations. Blessed with specialness again.” Actor Arjun Rampal tweeted, “@KapilSharmaK9 Congratulations bhai, best news. God bless the little bundle of joy and your family. Big love.” Others, including casting director-turned-filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra, actor-singer Meiyang Chang and singer Sukhbir, also congratulated Kapil and Ginni.

Also see: Anushka Sharma shares first photo of daughter with Virat Kohli, names her Vamika

Last week, Kapil confirmed during an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter that Ginni was pregnant. He also revealed that his show, The Kapil Sharma Show, will go off air for the same reason. Responding to a fan's question about the show, he said that he needs to 'be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby'.

Kapil will soon make his digital debut with a web series on Netflix. He recently shared the news with a funny video, which saw him struggling to pronounce the word ‘auspicious’. After several failed attempts, he recorded the message in Hindi and ended it by saying, “This was the auspicious news,” leaving his director stumped.

app
Close
Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Monday.
Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Monday.
tv

Kapil Sharma's wife Ginni Chatrath glows in unseen photo from baby shower

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:51 PM IST
A picture of Kapil Sharma's wife, Ginni Chatrath, posing at her baby shower with their daughter Anayra is going viral. Kapil and Ginni welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
