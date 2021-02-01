IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Janhvi Kapoor struggles to fit into dress as her team tries to help, see behind-the-scenes pictures from photoshoot
Janhvi Kapoor shared behind-the-scenes pictures from a photoshoot.
Janhvi Kapoor shared behind-the-scenes pictures from a photoshoot.
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor struggles to fit into dress as her team tries to help, see behind-the-scenes pictures from photoshoot

Janhvi Kapoor shared a funny Instagram post about the struggles of fitting into a dress, after a meal. See her 'before and after' pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:38 PM IST

Self-confessed foodie Janhvi Kapoor hilariously demonstrated the effects of giving in to food cravings during a glamorous photoshoot. She shared behind-the-scenes pictures on Instagram. In the first, she was seen digging into a plate of food as she got her hair done. The second photo featured her struggling to get into a silver dress, as her team attempted to help her.

“Before and after,” Janhvi captioned the photos, along with an upside-down smiley. The post has garnered over 2.5 lakh likes already.

Janhvi’s close friend, Orhan Awatramani, quipped, “Reel life VS real life.” Actor Mrunal Thakur found it funny and wrote, “Hahaha.” Stylist Mohit Rai commented, “Cannot deal,” followed by laughing, heart-eyes and heart emojis. The post also drew praise from fans.


On Saturday, Janhvi returned to Mumbai, after the shoot of her film, Good Luck Jerry, was stalled by protesting farmers in Patiala. This was the third time that filming was interrupted. Farmer groups said that they would allow the shoot to continue if she gave a statement in their favour.

Also read: Anushka Sharma shares first photo of daughter with Virat Kohli, names her Vamika

Good Luck Jerry, directed by Sidharth Sengupta, also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh. The first schedule was originally supposed to wrap up in March.

Janhvi was seen in a guest appearance on the Netflix reality series, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Her last major release is Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, in which she played former Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena, who conducted recce and rescue missions during the 1999 Kargil War. The film was at the centre of a controversy for allegedly showing the Indian Air Force in poor light, with several officers claiming that facts were ‘twisted’ by the filmmakers.

Janhvi also has Collin D’Cunha’s Dostana 2, with Kartik Aaryan and newcomer Lakshya, in the pipeline. She has also signed Karan Johar’s ambitious historical drama, Takht, which has an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
janhvi kapoor

Related Stories

Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor spotted chilling in Goa.
Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor spotted chilling in Goa.
bollywood

Did Janhvi, Kartik unfollow each other on Instagram, and followed back again?

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:45 PM IST
  • Fans of actors Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan were left confused on Friday, after it was reported that the rumoured couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Later, it was reported that they'd followed each other back again.
READ FULL STORY
Janhvi Kapoor on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.
Janhvi Kapoor on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor recalls 'scary' date: 'He proposed something wrong'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 03:00 PM IST
  • Actor Janhvi Kapoor has said that while she doesn't go on conventional dates, she once had a scary experience while she was a student in Los Angeles.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Navya Naveli Nanda and her brother, Agastya Nanda, in the throwback picture.
Navya Naveli Nanda and her brother, Agastya Nanda, in the throwback picture.
bollywood

Navya Nanda drops adorable throwback pic with 'partner since 2000', Agastya

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:16 PM IST
  • Amitabh Bachchan's grandchildren, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda, set sibling goals in this throwback picture, taken by Abhishek Bachchan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor shared behind-the-scenes pictures from a photoshoot.
Janhvi Kapoor shared behind-the-scenes pictures from a photoshoot.
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor struggles to fit into dress as her team tries to help, see photos

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:38 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor shared a funny Instagram post about the struggles of fitting into a dress, after a meal. See her 'before and after' pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik spotted in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)
Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik spotted in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Rhea spotted at old gym she used to go to with Sushant, Showik shows thumbs-up

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:15 PM IST
  • Actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother, Showik, were spotted at the same gym she used to go to with her late boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepika Padukone looks pretty as ever in her new photo.
Deepika Padukone looks pretty as ever in her new photo.
bollywood

Deepika Padukone steps into February with a bright smile. See new pic

By HT Entertainment Desk | ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 04:56 PM IST
Deepika Padukone has shared a stunning new photo on Instagram, marking the beginning of February. Here's how her fans and husband Ranveer Singh have reacted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's family members also sent love to little Vamika.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's family members also sent love to little Vamika.
bollywood

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s families shower love on baby Vamika. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 04:15 PM IST
Virat Kohli's sister, Bhawna, and Anushka Sharma's brother, Karnesh, sent love to their baby girl Vamika, on Instagram. Virat and Anushka welcomed their daughter on January 11.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut continued her tirade against Twitter.
Kangana Ranaut continued her tirade against Twitter.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut reveals why she 'compromises on self-respect' and uses Twitter

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:47 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut said that she chooses to 'compromise on (her) self-respect’ and continue using Twitter because she is a patriot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anushka Sharma shared a picture of her baby girl on Instagram.
Anushka Sharma shared a picture of her baby girl on Instagram.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra blesses baby Vamika, pours love on Anushka-Virat's picture

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:46 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra led Bollywood in blessing Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's baby daughter, whose name -- Vamika -- they revealed on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neena Gupta says, “It’s a good thing that movies are releasing on OTT as many of them don’t find theatrical releases.”
Neena Gupta says, “It’s a good thing that movies are releasing on OTT as many of them don’t find theatrical releases.”
bollywood

Neena Gupta: Instead of my film being stuck in a can, I would be happy to see it release online

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:43 PM IST
The senior actor had two OTT releases in 2020 – Panchayat & Masaba Masaba and currently is basking in the reactions for her film The Last Color that released on OTT last month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tusshar Kapoor's throwback picture has a Hrithik Roshan cameo.
Tusshar Kapoor's throwback picture has a Hrithik Roshan cameo.
bollywood

Fans spot young Hrithik Roshan in Tusshar's throwback birthday post for mom

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:57 PM IST
Nobody could take their eyes away from a young Hrithik Roshan, who was spotted in a throwback picture shared by Tusshar Kapoor for his mother, on her birthday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ananya Panday gave fans a glimpse into her Sunday binge.
Ananya Panday gave fans a glimpse into her Sunday binge.
bollywood

Ananya kisses diet goodbye on cheat day, gives a glimpse of 'pieces of my heart'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:12 PM IST
Ananya Panday shared a picture and video of her Sunday cheat meal, on Instagram stories. The lavish spread included a pizza, burger, cheese fries and cookies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jackie Shroff poses with daughter Krishna.
Jackie Shroff poses with daughter Krishna.
bollywood

Jackie Shroff's daughter says people take advantage of his biggest weakness

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:31 PM IST
  • Revealing her father's biggest weakness, Jackie Shroff's daughter, Krishna, has said that she 'can't stand it' when people take advantage of him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Just like Vamika, these other stars kids also have beautiful names with interesting meanings behind them.
Just like Vamika, these other stars kids also have beautiful names with interesting meanings behind them.
bollywood

What does Vamika mean? Check out meaning behind her, other star kids' names

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:31 PM IST
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have revealed the name of their newborn daughter. The little one is called Vamika, the latest addition to a long list of beautiful names of star kids.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Preity Zinta was last seen on screen in 2018's Bhaiaji Superhit.
Preity Zinta was last seen on screen in 2018's Bhaiaji Superhit.
bollywood

Preity Zinta on being missing from Bollywood: ‘I am not into selling myself'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:26 PM IST
Preity Zinta, who has settled in the US and has not been seen on the big screen for a while now, talked about being missing from Bollywood. She said that she cannot be involved in aggressive PR tactics and believes in letting her work do the talking.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Vamika, last month.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Vamika, last month.
bollywood

Virat-Anushka introduce daughter Vamika with cute photo: Mouni, Vaani send love

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:03 PM IST
Many of Anushka Sharma's Bollywood colleagues sent love as she shared the first photo of her daughter with Virat Kohli. Virat and Anushka have named their little one Vamika.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anushka Sharma shared a picture of her baby girl on Instagram.
Anushka Sharma shared a picture of her baby girl on Instagram.
bollywood

Anushka Sharma shares first photo of daughter with Virat Kohli, names her Vamika

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:01 PM IST
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's daughter is named Vamika, the actor announced in an Instagram post. See the little one's first picture here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP