Janhvi Kapoor struggles to fit into dress as her team tries to help, see behind-the-scenes pictures from photoshoot
Self-confessed foodie Janhvi Kapoor hilariously demonstrated the effects of giving in to food cravings during a glamorous photoshoot. She shared behind-the-scenes pictures on Instagram. In the first, she was seen digging into a plate of food as she got her hair done. The second photo featured her struggling to get into a silver dress, as her team attempted to help her.
“Before and after,” Janhvi captioned the photos, along with an upside-down smiley. The post has garnered over 2.5 lakh likes already.
Janhvi’s close friend, Orhan Awatramani, quipped, “Reel life VS real life.” Actor Mrunal Thakur found it funny and wrote, “Hahaha.” Stylist Mohit Rai commented, “Cannot deal,” followed by laughing, heart-eyes and heart emojis. The post also drew praise from fans.
On Saturday, Janhvi returned to Mumbai, after the shoot of her film, Good Luck Jerry, was stalled by protesting farmers in Patiala. This was the third time that filming was interrupted. Farmer groups said that they would allow the shoot to continue if she gave a statement in their favour.
Also read: Anushka Sharma shares first photo of daughter with Virat Kohli, names her Vamika
Good Luck Jerry, directed by Sidharth Sengupta, also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh. The first schedule was originally supposed to wrap up in March.
Janhvi was seen in a guest appearance on the Netflix reality series, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Her last major release is Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, in which she played former Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena, who conducted recce and rescue missions during the 1999 Kargil War. The film was at the centre of a controversy for allegedly showing the Indian Air Force in poor light, with several officers claiming that facts were ‘twisted’ by the filmmakers.
Janhvi also has Collin D’Cunha’s Dostana 2, with Kartik Aaryan and newcomer Lakshya, in the pipeline. She has also signed Karan Johar’s ambitious historical drama, Takht, which has an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navya Nanda drops adorable throwback pic with 'partner since 2000', Agastya
- Amitabh Bachchan's grandchildren, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda, set sibling goals in this throwback picture, taken by Abhishek Bachchan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor struggles to fit into dress as her team tries to help, see photos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rhea spotted at old gym she used to go to with Sushant, Showik shows thumbs-up
- Actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother, Showik, were spotted at the same gym she used to go to with her late boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika Padukone steps into February with a bright smile. See new pic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s families shower love on baby Vamika. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut reveals why she 'compromises on self-respect' and uses Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra blesses baby Vamika, pours love on Anushka-Virat's picture
- Priyanka Chopra led Bollywood in blessing Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's baby daughter, whose name -- Vamika -- they revealed on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neena Gupta: Instead of my film being stuck in a can, I would be happy to see it release online
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fans spot young Hrithik Roshan in Tusshar's throwback birthday post for mom
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ananya kisses diet goodbye on cheat day, gives a glimpse of 'pieces of my heart'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jackie Shroff's daughter says people take advantage of his biggest weakness
- Revealing her father's biggest weakness, Jackie Shroff's daughter, Krishna, has said that she 'can't stand it' when people take advantage of him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What does Vamika mean? Check out meaning behind her, other star kids' names
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Preity Zinta on being missing from Bollywood: ‘I am not into selling myself'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Virat-Anushka introduce daughter Vamika with cute photo: Mouni, Vaani send love
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anushka Sharma shares first photo of daughter with Virat Kohli, names her Vamika
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox