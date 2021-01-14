Janhvi Kapoor reveals her dating moves, says she is ‘very sly’: ‘I will drop my hints’

Actor Janhvi Kapoor said that she has never made the first move on someone that she is interested in. However, she called herself ‘very sly’ and said that she drops subtle hints.

Janhvi said that she does not make her interest too obvious until she knows that the other person feels the same way about her. She added that she enjoys the batting of eyelashes and banter.

Talking to Kareena Kapoor Khan on her chat show What Women Want, Janhvi said that she has never been the one to initiate things. “But I am very sly. I will drop my hints but I won't make it too obvious till I know the other person is for sure interested. But mazaa aata hai na thoda sa aise eyelash bat karne mein, mazaaki banne mein (it is fun to bat eyelashes and have a fun banter). I enjoy the attention. I have never made the first move. I am a little bit of a phattu (coward) like that,” she said.

Janhvi has been linked to actor Kartik Aaryan, with whom she will share screen space in Dostana 2. The two enjoyed a holiday in Goa earlier this year, strengthening speculation that they are in a relationship. However, neither of them has confirmed or denied the rumours.

Currently, Janhvi is shooting for her upcoming film, Good Luck Jerry, in Punjab. The first look of the film was shared online earlier this week, in which she was seen wearing a blue bandhani salwar kameez with a bright orange dupatta, with minimal make-up and her hair tied in a braid.

Good Luck Jerry, directed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matta, is produced by Aanand L Rai under his banner Colour Yellow Productions. The film boasts of an ensemble cast, including Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh. The first schedule of the film will conclude in March.

