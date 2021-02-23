Rakhi Sawant wouldn’t have married Ritesh if she knew about his wife and child: ‘Kisi ka ghar main nahi ujaadti’
Rakhi Sawant said that she would not have married Ritesh, had she known that he is already married with a child. During her stint on Bigg Boss 14, she made the revelation that he has another family, and said that he hid this fact until after their wedding.
The identity of Ritesh has been a mystery, with many doubting his existence. However, Rakhi and her family members have claimed that he is very much real. Recently, Bharti Singh confirmed his existence and revealed that she has spoken to him on a video call.
In an interview with Telly Talk after the Bigg Boss 14 finale, Rakhi said that she did not want to be a homewrecker. “Unhone mujhse ek baat chhupayi toh jo aap sabko bata diya. Woh nahi chhupana chahiye tha varna main apna ghar basane ke liye kisi ka ghar main nahi ujaadti (He hid one thing from me, which everyone knows now. He should not have hidden it from me. I would never have broken someone else’s home to settle down myself).”
When asked if she would continue to be with Ritesh, Rakhi said that she needs to speak to him and understand what he wants as well, because she made the revelation on national television. She added, “Maine shaadi ki hai dil se. Main apne pati ko bohot chahti hoon. Ab mere takdeer mein hi nahi hai (My decision to get married was from the heart. I love my husband a lot. Maybe it is not in my destiny).”
Also see: Mira Rajput reveals her crush and it is not husband Shahid Kapoor. Watch video
Rakhi, who entered during the mid-season finale of Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger, gained popularity for being ‘entertaining’ on the show. Though she reached the top five, she chose to walk out with ₹14 lakh from the prize money.
Rakhi married Ritesh in July 2019. She said on Bigg Boss 14 that she has not met him in over a year and implored him to come on the show to silence those who felt that her marriage claim was a publicity stunt.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jasmin: 'Rahul snatched Aly from me, they are sending kisses to each other'
- During a live session on Instagram, Jasmin Bhasin said jokingly that Aly Goni cannot sleep without Rahul Vaidya and they keep chatting throughout.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi Sawant wouldn’t have married Ritesh if she knew about his wife and child
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here is a look at Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu's simple and serene abode
- As Karan Singh Grover turns 39 on Tuesday, here is a sneak peek into his personal abode where he lives with his actor wife Bipasha Basu.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya shares why he proposed to Disha Parmar on national TV
- Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya, who asked Disha Parmar to marry him on national television, said that she had always wanted a 'grand' proposal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ankit Siwach: The term star has become metaphorical. It doesn’t lift or push down skills
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rubina Dilaik reveals if she's forgiven Rakhi Sawant for hitting on Abhinav
- Rubina Dilaik, who lashed out against Rakhi Sawant on Bigg Boss 14 after Rakhi made advances at her husband, Abhinav, has revealed if she has forgiven her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kapil Sharma snaps at paparazzi as they rush to photograph him on wheelchair
- Kapil Sharma angrily lashed out at the paparazzi for hounding him as he exited the airport on a wheelchair. They objected to him swearing at them.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shekhar Suman hits back at troll who questioned how he could afford lavish home
- Actor Shekhar responded to a troll who asked him how he could afford such a luxurious house. Shekhar had shared images of his Mumbai home.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhinav welcomes Rubina home with a romantic surprise after her Bigg Boss 14 win
- Abhinav Shukla welcomed wife Rubina Dilaik home with a sweet surprise after the Bigg Boss 14 finale on Sunday. She beat Rahul Vaidya to win the show.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi says Ritesh married her after goon threatened to kidnap her at gunpoint
- Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant has said that her husband Ritesh is real, and that he agreed to marry her after a gangster threatened to kidnap her at gunpoint.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rubina opens up on winning Bigg Boss 14 despite Salman Khan's regular criticisms
- Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik has spoken about how she emerged victorious on the show, despite facing host Salman Khan's criticisms every week.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Aly talks about bond with Rubina despite Jasmin’s dislike for her
- Aly Goni talked about forming a friendship with Rubina Dilaik on Bigg Boss 14, despite Jasmin Bhasin disliking her. He said that once he forges a bond, he does not let go because of what someone else feels about it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan wish Rubina Dilaik, Kamya says 'kaha tha na jeetegi'
- Congratulatory wishes flowed in for Rubina Dilaik as she won Bigg Boss 14. Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Kamya Punjabi were among those who wished her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Vaidya on losing Bigg Boss trophy: 'I can probably blame my luck a bit'
- Rahul Vaidya, who was the runner-up of Bigg Boss 14, said he is not upset with the results but happy for he achieved what he had set out to do.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik talks about second wedding with Abhinav Shukla
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox