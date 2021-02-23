Rakhi Sawant wouldn’t have married Ritesh if she knew about his wife and child: ‘Kisi ka ghar main nahi ujaadti’

Rakhi Sawant said that she would not have married Ritesh, had she known that he is already married with a child. During her stint on Bigg Boss 14, she made the revelation that he has another family, and said that he hid this fact until after their wedding.

The identity of Ritesh has been a mystery, with many doubting his existence. However, Rakhi and her family members have claimed that he is very much real. Recently, Bharti Singh confirmed his existence and revealed that she has spoken to him on a video call.

In an interview with Telly Talk after the Bigg Boss 14 finale, Rakhi said that she did not want to be a homewrecker. “Unhone mujhse ek baat chhupayi toh jo aap sabko bata diya. Woh nahi chhupana chahiye tha varna main apna ghar basane ke liye kisi ka ghar main nahi ujaadti (He hid one thing from me, which everyone knows now. He should not have hidden it from me. I would never have broken someone else’s home to settle down myself).”

When asked if she would continue to be with Ritesh, Rakhi said that she needs to speak to him and understand what he wants as well, because she made the revelation on national television. She added, “Maine shaadi ki hai dil se. Main apne pati ko bohot chahti hoon. Ab mere takdeer mein hi nahi hai (My decision to get married was from the heart. I love my husband a lot. Maybe it is not in my destiny).”

Rakhi, who entered during the mid-season finale of Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger, gained popularity for being ‘entertaining’ on the show. Though she reached the top five, she chose to walk out with ₹14 lakh from the prize money.

Rakhi married Ritesh in July 2019. She said on Bigg Boss 14 that she has not met him in over a year and implored him to come on the show to silence those who felt that her marriage claim was a publicity stunt.

