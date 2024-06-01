 Ridhima Pandit breaks silence on Shubman Gill wedding rumours: 'If something important like this is happening...' - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ridhima Pandit breaks silence on Shubman Gill wedding rumours: 'If something important like this is happening...'

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sanya
Jun 01, 2024 09:50 AM IST

Is Ridhima Pandit getting married to cricketer Shubman Gill in December 2024? Here's what the actor said in a new video she posted on Instagram Stories.

TV actor Ridhima Pandit has reacted to rumours that she is getting married to Shubman Gill. Her response comes after reports claimed that the Bahu Hamari Rajinikant actor will tie the knot with the cricketer in December 2024. As the wedding speculation spread, Ridhima set the record straight. The actor has made it clear that these claims are untrue. Also read: Sara Ali Khan says this when asked about marrying a cricketer, amid dating rumours with Shubman Gill

Ridhima Pandit has clarified that she is not getting married to Shubman Gill.
Ridhima Pandit has clarified that she is not getting married to Shubman Gill.

‘What marriage?’

Ridhima Pandit took to Instagram Stories recently and dropped a video in which she said, “I woke up with a lot of calls from journalists asking about my marriage, but what marriage? I am not getting married and if something important like this is happening in my life I myself would come out and announce the news, there is no truth to this news.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Shubman Gill is yet to react to the marriage speculation. Earlier, there were rumours that he was dating Sara Tendulkar, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's daughter.

More about the wedding rumours

Media reports suggested that the rumoured wedding could take place in December 2024 in Jaipur, Rajasthan and that Shubhman and Ridhima wanted to keep their marriage a secret. Moreover, some reports also suggested that no phones and media coverage would be allowed at the alleged wedding.

Who is Ridhima Pandit?

Ridhima is known for television shows such as Bahu Hamari Rajnikant and Khatra Khatra Khatra. She was seen on Bigg Boss OTT season 1 in 2021. In 2019, she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and became the second runner-up. She was also seen in the web series Hum - I'm Because of Us.

Ridhima made headlines recently after she accused the producer of her previous show Shubh Shagun of harassing her and not clearing her dues. She had lashed out at the producer of the show and called his behaviour unacceptable.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / TV / Ridhima Pandit breaks silence on Shubman Gill wedding rumours: 'If something important like this is happening...'
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On