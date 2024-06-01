Ridhima Pandit breaks silence on Shubman Gill wedding rumours: 'If something important like this is happening...'

TV actor Ridhima Pandit has reacted to rumours that she is getting married to Shubman Gill. Her response comes after reports claimed that the Bahu Hamari Rajinikant actor will tie the knot with the cricketer in December 2024. As the wedding speculation spread, Ridhima set the record straight. The actor has made it clear that these claims are untrue. Also read: Sara Ali Khan says this when asked about marrying a cricketer, amid dating rumours with Shubman Gill Ridhima Pandit has clarified that she is not getting married to Shubman Gill.

‘What marriage?’

Ridhima Pandit took to Instagram Stories recently and dropped a video in which she said, “I woke up with a lot of calls from journalists asking about my marriage, but what marriage? I am not getting married and if something important like this is happening in my life I myself would come out and announce the news, there is no truth to this news.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Shubman Gill is yet to react to the marriage speculation. Earlier, there were rumours that he was dating Sara Tendulkar, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's daughter.

More about the wedding rumours

Media reports suggested that the rumoured wedding could take place in December 2024 in Jaipur, Rajasthan and that Shubhman and Ridhima wanted to keep their marriage a secret. Moreover, some reports also suggested that no phones and media coverage would be allowed at the alleged wedding.

Who is Ridhima Pandit?

Ridhima is known for television shows such as Bahu Hamari Rajnikant and Khatra Khatra Khatra. She was seen on Bigg Boss OTT season 1 in 2021. In 2019, she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and became the second runner-up. She was also seen in the web series Hum - I'm Because of Us.

Ridhima made headlines recently after she accused the producer of her previous show Shubh Shagun of harassing her and not clearing her dues. She had lashed out at the producer of the show and called his behaviour unacceptable.