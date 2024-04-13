Ridhima Pandit interview: I will struggle to find good work, but refuse to do something regressive

Actor Ridhima Pandit has made a career by starring in television shows like Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant and participating in reality shows like Bigg Boss OTT. She’s ready to foray into uncharted territory with a Telugu film ARI (My Name is Nobody), directed by Jayashankarr. (Also Read: Riddhima Pandit: Bollywood is not easy, they keep repeating actors and don’t try new people) Ridhima Pandit will soon be seen in Jayashankarr's ARI(Instagram)

“I feel like 2024 is my year; I have some interesting projects in the pipeline that will help me evolve as an actor,” says Ridhima, talking about her films, her choice of roles and more with Hindustan Times.

‘I’ve always been quick on my feet’

Ridhima was initially a theatre artiste, switching to the drudgery of the corporate world before foraying into modelling, and later acting. “I feel like life has always been a free-flow for me, taking me from one place to another and I’ve always been game for the ride. I’ve always been quick on my feet,” says the actor, adding, “But one thing I was sure I would never do is regressive work.”

Ridhima Pandit on the kind of roles she would never do.

Ridhima cites her TV shows as examples, stating that she picked the best of what was offered within the space. “I always only did work that made sense to me no matter how difficult it was. I didn’t want to do illogical stuff, or worse, something that feels stuck in another era. It’s not easy to go out searching for work, face rejection and then, turn down opportunities you don’t think work for you. But I persevere,” she explains.

‘Breaking new ground is always difficult’

And persevere she did because she’s ready to debut in Tollywood soon, with a role she seems pumped about. She also has projects in other languages she cannot disclose yet.

“Telugu films are making waves even internationally, what better time to work here? But breaking new ground is always difficult; especially when learning a new language. I might not know everyone in the Telugu film industry, but I want to make a place for myself here. Jayashankarr’s wife happened to watch one of my shows and thought I’d be perfect for the part. I play a character that’s nothing like what it seems on the surface. The set life down south is so disciplined, that everyone comes and leaves on time, I like that,” she says.

Ridhima Pandit on learning Telugu for working in Tollywood.

Moreover, Ridhima has also been learning Telugu to play the part. “I’m particular with enunciations because I know I’d say the same sentence differently when translated to Hindi or English,” she says, adding, “When I say a dialogue like, ee chinna chinna gifts kadu (not these small gifts), I remember to make an effort to stress on the right words.”

‘The set food here is so delicious’

Ask her what she likes best about Hyderabad and she says, “I was so busy shooting for the project, I didn’t get the chance to explore the city. I’ve been holed up in Ramoji Film City. However, I’ve been here multiple times as a kid, and I have such fond memories of the place. I can’t wait to explore it again, to see what has changed and what hasn’t.”

Ridhima Pandit on her love for Hyderabadi and south Indian food.

But more than the places, Ridhima looks forward to try the Hyderabadi biryani the next time she’s here. “I cannot wait to gorge on the famous Hyderabadi biryani, I need to come back when I’m not shooting so I can go all out,” she says, adding, “I am usually a stickler for eating home food, I get ghar ka khana on sets too. But Hyderabad is the only place I’ve have the set food because it’s so delicious, I can’t help myself.”

