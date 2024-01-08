Riddhima Pandit: Bollywood is not easy, they keep repeating actors and don’t try new people

Actor Riddhima Pandit is eagerly awaiting the release of her first Marathi film early next year, her debut on the big screen. She shares, “My first Marathi film will be released early next year. It is technically my debut. I once shot for a Marathi film, but unfortunately, that film never released, as these elements and factors are never in an actor’s hand. It was disheartening, at least OTT par hi release hojaati. But God has given me another opportunity, and I’m sure this one will see the day of light. It is directed by Satish Rajwade.” Riddhima Pandit on Bollywood opportunities

Despite facing setbacks, the Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant actor remains resilient in her pursuit of a foothold in Bollywood. She expresses, “I am really trying hard to set foot in Bollywood in the future. But, it is really disheartening to not get the opportunities. I don’t want to be sounding bitter, but there are days when I wake up highly frustrated and helpless. I am not getting the kind of work that I know I can do or should be doing. It is about the lack of opportunities.”

Opening up about the challenges she faces, the 33-year-old expresses, “Sometimes, I just wake up and reach out to every producer, director, and casting director that I know. I even try to do things that keep one relevant as an actor. It’s not easy to not hear back. If we don’t get the opportunities, then what is the point. I sometimes wake up in cold sweat in the middle of the night thinking what is going to be my next move. Hell ya, I am looking for work. I have even started confronting casting directors.”

“There’s a lack of opportunity because it’s the same people getting work. They get busy, only then we get the chance. OTT ne bahut actors ke lie avenues khole hain, maane maine, but at the same time, the film actors have also come to the web, so it has become an amalgamation of meeting at one point, which is the web. Films toh are still a very distant farsight. I know I have so much capability as an actor but I should get an opportunity also. You cannot create an opportunity unless you have finances,” she further adds.

In the midst of her Bollywood aspirations, Pandit makes sure to acknowledge that television has been her steadfast companion. “Television is my backbone, and it has really given me the name. It gives financial security and lets you hold on until you decide what to do next,” the actor ends.