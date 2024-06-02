Ridhima Pandit shares cryptic post after denying Shubman Gill wedding rumours: 'I want to be in news for right reasons'

Reacting to buzz that she is getting married to cricketer Shubman Gill in December 2024, TV actor Ridhima Pandit made it clear that the claim is untrue in a recent video she shared. On Saturday, she once again took to Instagram Stories to reflect on the recent wedding rumours. Also read: Ridhima Pandit breaks silence on Shubman Gill wedding rumours Ridhima Pandit has been in news over the wedding rumours with Shubman Gill.

'I might not look like a private person, but I am'

Resharing an Instagram post, Ridhima wrote, "After yesterday (Friday) and the whole of this morning (Saturday), I am not sure if it is a wise idea to confirm the same, but yes… I might not look like a private person, but I am." The original post that she shared read, "Private people know how to post on social media regularly and still live a life you don't know anything about."

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Further reflecting on the recent Shubman Gill wedding rumours, the actor wrote, "My milestones are something that I will always, always share with you all. I would never hide it because why? Rumours are essentially someone's figment of imagination. I don't wish to entertain them. I always want to be in the news for the right reasons, and my audiences know that. So, thank you for all the love always. Ted talk over and out..."

Ridhima Pandit recently clarified that she is not getting married to Shubman Gill.

Wedding rumours

Ridhima Pandit's recent Instagram posts come after reports claimed that the Bahu Hamari Rajinikant actor will marry Shubman Gill in December. Ridhima took to Instagram Stories recently and dropped a video in which she said, “I woke up with a lot of calls from journalists asking about my marriage, but what marriage? I am not getting married and if something important like this is happening in my life I myself would come out and announce the news, there is no truth to this news.”

Shubman Gill is yet to react to the marriage speculation. Earlier, there were rumours that he was dating Sara Tendulkar, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's daughter. Shubman was also linked to actor Sara Ali Khan, but she hinted he was dating Sara Tendulkar, and not her in an episode of Koffee With Karan 8.