Rubina Dilaik says she misses husband Abhinav Shukla: 'One month of not being in your arms'

  • Rubina Dilaik has said that she is missing her husband, actor Abhinav Shukla, who is currently in Cape Town. She appeared in a few music videos after fans saw her in Bigg Boss 14.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 12:16 PM IST

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik on Tuesday said that she is missing her husband, actor Abhinav Shukla, adding that it has been 'one month' that the couple has been apart. Abhinav is currently in the South African capital of Cape Town for the shoot of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Taking to Instagram, Rubina shared pictures with Abhinav. She captioned her post, "One month of not being in your arms....... ohh! I miss you @ashukla09."

Reacting to the post, fans poured their love in the comments section. One fan wrote, "Hey Sunshine....You Smile , I Smile .That's how it works..plzz phir kabhi Rona mat (please don't cry again)..We pray for u ..n we r with u always.U r heartbeat of #Rubiholics.#Rubiholics #RubinaDilaik." A second said, "so beautiful", while a third commented, "favourite couple forever". A fourth said, "I wish u both will meet soon.." Another wrote, "RubiNav forever n always".

Earlier, Rubina had opened up about her coronavirus recovery journey. She had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month. In a video shared on her YouTube channel, she was also seen breaking down while expressing gratitude for her family members.

After being diagnosed with the coronavirus, Rubi had shared the news with her fans on May 1. Taking to Instagram she had written, “I always look out for silver lining!! I will be now eligible for donating plasma after a month. Tested positive! Home quarantined for next 17 days." Since then, she has been staying at her house in Himachal Pradesh.

Rubina has appeared in a few music videos after fans saw her in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss. She also featured in one of the music videos with Abhinav.

