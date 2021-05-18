Home / Entertainment / Tv / Rubina Dilaik breaks down as she shares her journey of recovery from Covid-19, watch video
Rubina Dilaik soon after her diagnosis of coronavirus.
Rubina Dilaik soon after her diagnosis of coronavirus.
tv

Rubina Dilaik breaks down as she shares her journey of recovery from Covid-19, watch video

  • In a new video that she has shared online, Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik talks about her struggles and journey as she recovers from the coronavirus. Check it out here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 07:40 AM IST

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik took her fans through her journey of recovery since she tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month, The actor shared a video on her YouTube channel. In the video, she broke down while expressing her gratitude for her family.

In the video, Rubina could be seen taking the rapid antigen test and being told that she tested positive. Her instant response was quite cheerful. "Positive? Positive? Yeah! Ek maheene ke baad (after a month), I will donate plasma." She then announced that she will be under quarantine for the next 17 days.

Rubina had announced her diagnosis on May 1 and has been staying at her house in Himachal Pradesh since then. She also shared her symptoms in the video. After sharing details of how one must protect oneself and others amid this ongoing pandemic, she said, "I am here. If you are also going through Covid, let us fight and come out together."


The video also showed her house being sanitised and her sister Jyotika and mother giving her food and other supplies she needed, from a distance. She also thanked her family and said, "I was thinking of sharing this with you all for a long time. I am extremely blessed, I would say, that I have an amazing family, a loving and caring husband, totally loving and supporting parents. My sisters are amazing, I am extremely grateful. Of course, my fans, I have been reading the wishes." She urged her fans to keep praying for everyone who is suffering and to inform her if she could help in any possible way. She broke down as she did so.

Also read: Sussanne channels her inner baker in lockdown, Raj Kundra makes a tempting offer

After her stint on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 14, Rubina has appeared in a few music videos, including one with her husband Abhinav Shukla.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
rubina dilaik bigg boss 14 bigg boss + 1 more

Related Stories

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan in a still from Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan in a still from Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
hollywood

Anthony admits to being 'horrified' on finding Sebastian was cast as Tommy Lee

ANI |
UPDATED ON MAY 17, 2021 10:21 PM IST
Hollywood star Anthony Mackie revealed at the MTV Movie and TV Awards he was initially 'horrified' when he learned that his The Falcon and the Winter Soldier co-star Sebastian Stan is playing Tommy Lee in the mini-series Pam and Tommy.
READ FULL STORY
Amitabh Bachchan has donated several ventilators for Covid care facilities
Amitabh Bachchan has donated several ventilators for Covid care facilities
bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan reveals details of his donations, says 'My means are limited'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021 09:39 PM IST
  • Amitabh Bachchan shared pictures and details of his donations to medical facilities for care of Covid-19 patients and added that his means are limited.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.