(L) Sussanne Khan bakes cakes during the lockdown, (R) Shilpa Shetty and her husband, Raj Kundra.
Sussanne Khan channels her inner baker in lockdown, Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra makes a tempting offer

  • Sussanne Khan wore the apron to bake cakes during the lockdown. She took to Instagram and shared a video from her baking session.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021 09:24 PM IST

Like many people, Sussanne Khan too turned towards baking during the lockdown. On Sunday, she took to her Instagram account to share a video in which she was seen baking two cakes from the scratch.

The video featured a montage of clips in which Sussanne was placing the baking trays filled with the cake dough in the oven, taking them out once they were done, and decorating them with the icing cream. She shared the video with the caption, "Working with your hands is like rejuvenation for your soul...#sogratefulformynest #lockdownsunday #Forthebakerinme."

Businessman Raj Kundra, husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, took to the comments section and asked Sussanne if he can sell the cakes at his Mumbai-based high-end restaurant. "Yum!! (clapping emoji) can we sell these at Bastian Please (smiling emoji)," he commented. Sussanne seemed to be on board with the idea. She replied, "@rajkundra9 anytime Raj! we should do a desert cookout tog there (smiling emojis)."

Sussanne recently made headlines when she sported gender-fluid pathani suit, leaving her ex-husband, actor Hrithik Roshan impressed. "Super look," he commented. On Monday, she also revealed she headed out for a drive, sharing a video from her car.

Raj, on the other hand, was diagnosed with Covid-19. Shilpa had issued a statement confirming the news on May 7. "The last 10 days have been difficult for us as a family. My parents-in-law tested positive for Covid-19, followed by Samisha, Viaan-Raj, my Mom, and lastly, Raj. They’ve all been in isolation in their rooms at home as per the official guidelines and have been following the doctor’s advice. Two of our in-house staff members have also tested positive and they are being treated at a medical facility," she had said.

Over the weekend, she shared a goofy picture featuring Raj to depict love in the time of Covid-19. In the picture, she was seen gazing into her husband Raj Kundra’s eyes, but with a glass wall separating them. She joked that it was ‘love in the time of corona’.

