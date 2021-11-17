Shraddha Arya goofs around with husband Rahul Sharma, shares new pics from wedding

Television actor Shraddha Arya on Wednesday evening shared pictures from her wedding ceremony. Shraddha tied the knot with naval officer Rahul Sharma on November 16.

Taking to Instagram, Shraddha Arya shared some of her favourite moments from the wedding. Shraddha's bridal outfit was a maroon and golden lehenga, which she accessorised with traditional jewellery. Rahul Sharma was dressed in a white sherwani and a red turban.

The newlywed couple posed in style for the cameras. In the first picture, Rahul held Shraddha in his arms as they sat next to each other. In the second photo, they were seen holding hands smiling for the camera.

In another picture, Shraddha was seen goofing around with Rahul. The last image, a candid click, saw the duo taking pheras (ritual of the bride and groom walking around a sacred fire in Hindu wedding). Sharing the pictures, Shraddha captioned it, "Just Married (red heart emoji) #ShraddhaAryaNagal."

Earlier, several videos from the ceremony emerged online. In one of the clips, she walked down the aisle as her friends carried a flower canopy over her head.

In another video, the couple were teased by the guests on stage. As Shraddha arrived, she asked Rahul to lift her up. “Rahul, mujhe uthao (Rahul lift me up),” she said. Following this, he stepped down from the stage and helped her up.

The guests who attended the wedding were her Kundali Bhagya co-stars Anjum Fakih and Supriya Shukla. Balika Vadhu actor Shashank Vyas had also attended the festivities.

On Tuesday, Shraddha had shared glimpses from her pre-wedding festivities. On Instagram, she had dropped a photo from her Haldi ceremony and wrote, "D-Day!" Giving a glimpse of her mehendi ceremony on Monday, she flaunted her bridal mehendi design and the engagement ring. She added the caption, "The easiest YES I've ever said!"

Also Read | Shraddha Arya asks groom to lift her up at wedding, tells friends ‘be jealous’ as she bids them goodbye

Shraddha rose to popularity with the show Kundali Bhagya. She has acted in several serials like Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi and Dream Girl.