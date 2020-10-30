3 times Aditi Rao Hydari left us swooning over her killer sartorial looks this fashion week

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 16:46 IST

Be it easy going boho-chic looks, royal satin silk garments or festive ghararas, Bollywood actor Aditi Rao Hydari has managed to slay in each and how. While the Padvaamat star and classy looks go hand in hand, there are three recent gorgeous styles of the diva that have left fans and fashion police totally smitten and we don’t blame them.

In one of the pictures shared by her stylist, Sanam Ratansi, Aditi is seen donning a deep fuschia printed peplum top which sported intricate embroidery in the front and teamed it with a similar print gharara minus a dupatta. Making it our immediate favourite and most exquisite festive look, Aditi accessorised it with a pair of silver chandelier earrings.

Opting for minimal makeup look, Aditi wore a deep pink lip tint and sported highlighted cheeks, mascara-clad eyelashes and on-point eyebrows. The pictures were captioned with a quote from Audrey Hepburn that read, “There is a shade of red for every woman” and we cannot agree more.

The ensemble is credited to Indian designer Ridhi Mehra’s Dilnaz collection. Originally, it costs Rs 49,900 on her website.

Check out Aditi’s pictures in the gharara set here:

The same day, another slew of pictures of the actor flooded the Internet, featuring her in grey co-ords of sailing pants-top set. The super comfy pleated grey pants were cut in mul and came with a loose fit, elastic at the back for comfort, pockets on both sides and a flowy look for an easy-going vibe.

The crop top, on the other hand, came with dramatic puffed-sleeves having long cuffs and sported a wide square neck complete with press-buttons for a good cinch. Aditi accessorised the look with a pair of dainty shoulder-length gold earrings and a delicate gold neckpiece.

Leaving her mid-parted hair open down her back, Aditi wore subtle makeup with only the nude lip tint adding to the colour pop. The Rs 5,250 ensemble is from the fashion label, Why so Blue label. The pictures were captioned, “No more Monday blues (sic)” and we would agree too if we entered the week dressed to kill.

Check out Aditi’s pictures in the pant-suit here:

The last from our favourite series is Aditi in a royal blue satin silk garment that perfect captures the festive vibe yet makes you look glamorous while still being comfortable. Dressed in the small blue kurta with lightly gathered yolk for a relaxed fit, Aditi teamed it with a pair of bright yellow pants having golden diamond shaped prints. The diva completed the attire with a pair of juttis and accessorised her look with a pair of chandelier earrings and a tiny blue bindi to amp up the traditional look.

Wearing the same minimalistic makeup with nude lip tint and mascara-laden eyes, Aditi posed candids for the camera in the ensemble from Raw Mango. The pictures were simply captioned with blue and yellow heart emojis.

Check out Aditi’s simple festive look here:

Which one is your hot pick and resonates your style best?

