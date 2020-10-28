Happy birthday Aditi Rao Hydari: 10 pics of the actor that prove she is the perfect mix of beauty and grace

Aditi Rao Hydari – the Hyderabad-born Delhi girl hails from two royal families, both from her mother and her father’s side and is known for her beauty and acting talent in the film industry. The Wazir actor is celebrating her birthday on Tuesday and continues to leave her fans in awe with her stunning looks.

Starting as an actor in South, Aditi has made her niche in Bollywood as well with her most recent performance of Queen Mehrunisa in Padmaavat being her biggest commercial success. Her Instagram bio tells a lot about her eagerness to stand away from the crowd. ‘In a world full of Kardashians, be an Audrey’, it says. She is a designer’s dream when it comes to rocking an outfit and looked no less than a real queen in the film.

Aditi Rao Hydari as Mehrunisa in Padmaavat.

On the occasion of Aditi Rao Hydari’s birthday, here are some breathtaking looks shared by her on Instagram.

Aditi was noticed by the Hindi speaking belt with her performance in 2011 Bollywood film Ye Saali Zindagi. The actor was told by director Sudhir Mishra to just wash her face and come on set. “I can walk the red carpet with absolutely no makeup if need be, as long as my eyebrows are fine,” she told the magazine.

Aditi believes in keeping it natural and claims she doesn’t require much makeup at any point of time. “I always say, people have to see you for who you are and like you for that. So if you are constantly disguised in makeup, then people love you with your mask. What some people consider to be their biggest flaw, is the most attractive thing about them. My makeup artist always makes fun of me because my small foundation bottle has lasted me for three films,” she added.

The actor credits her flawless skin to her mother Vidya Rao and grandmother Shanta Rameshwar Rao. Aditi currently has multiple South projects including Hey Sinamika and Maha Samudram in her kitty besides the Bollywood film, The Girl on the Train.

