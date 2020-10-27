e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kapil Sharma gifts Akshay Kumar a cash counting machine, actor says ‘he must have got it from his home’. Watch

Kapil Sharma gifts Akshay Kumar a cash counting machine, actor says ‘he must have got it from his home’. Watch

In order to mark Akshay Kumar’s silver jubilee on The Kapil Sharma Show, the comedian gifted Akshay Kumar a cash counting machine. The bemused Laxmmi Bomb actor said it must be from Kapil’s home as he gets ‘half the money of the industry’.

bollywood Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 09:49 IST
HT Entertainment Des
HT Entertainment Des
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Akshay Kumar is known to be the only Bollywood actor who delivers multiple hit films each year and still is able to get some free time in hand for family vacations and other ventures. The actor who has almost half a dozen films in his kitty right now, was gifted a cash counting machine during his recent visit on The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotion of his upcoming film, Laxmmi Bomb.

As the host Kapil Sharma celebrated Akshay’s silver jubilee on the show, he invited his team members to honour the actor with their thoughtful gifts. And one of them happened to be a money counting machine. The promo had Akshay arriving in an orange jumpsuit, which he also sports in the Laxmmi Bomb song Burj Khalifa. He was joined by co-star Kiara Advani who was seen in a maroon sari.

 

Akshay was then seen receiving gifts from the team -- Bharti Singh gave him a silver mug to mark his silver jubilee. Krushna Abhishek gifted him a clock, as the actor is known for early morning shoots. Kiku Sharda gave him a Taj Mahal replica. At the end, Kapil gifted Akshay a money-counting machine. Showing it off on stage, Akshay said, “This is a money counting machine, which he has brought from his home. He is the one who eats half of the money being made in the industry.”

Akshay will now be seen as a man possessed by a transgender person’s spirit in Laxmmi Bomb. Kiara plays his wife in the film. Directed by Raghava Lawrence who originally made the film in Tamil as Kanchana. The movie is set to premiere on November 9, 2020, on DisneyPlus Hotstar.

