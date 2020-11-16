e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Bigg Boss ex-contestant Kashmera Shah shares bold look as ‘Monday motivation’, Krushna Abhishek reacts

Bigg Boss ex-contestant Kashmera Shah shares bold look as ‘Monday motivation’, Krushna Abhishek reacts

Kashmera Shah flaunts her fitness journey and loss of 17 kgs through a bold picture in pink dress-black jacket, here’s what husband-actor Krushna Abhishek has to say

fashion-and-trends Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 16:58 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Kashmera Shah shares bold look as ‘Monday motivation’, Krushna Abhishek reacts
Kashmera Shah shares bold look as ‘Monday motivation’, Krushna Abhishek reacts(Instagram/kashmera1/krushna30)
         

Bigg Boss ex-contestant Kashmera Shah’s fitness journey recently became the talk of the town as she reportedly lost 17 kgs and even gave the Internet a glimpse of her photoshoot in a black low-cut monokini. This Monday, the actor once again flaunted her fitness journey through a bold picture in pink dress and black jacket which made husband-actor Krushna Abhishek instantly react.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kashmera shared the picture featuring her looking straight at the camera while donning a fuchsia pink body-hugging dress with a plunging neckline and a pair of similar coloured tights teamed with a contrasting black jacket. Leaving her wavy tresses open in side-parted hairstyle, Kashmera wore a dab of pink lipgloss, smokey-eyed makeup and on-fleek eyebrows.

She captioned the picture, “Don’t be yourself. Be better. Here is your Monday Motivation. #kashisback (sic).”

 

Quick to respond, Krushna gushed in the comments section, “Gorgeous.”

Krushna Abhishek’s comment on Kashmera Shah’s Instagram pic
Krushna Abhishek’s comment on Kashmera Shah’s Instagram pic ( Instragram/kashmera1 )

The comedian even went on to share the same picture on his own social media handle and hilariously captioned it, “Today is a wrong day to post this picture as it’s Bhai Duj. But still Happy Bhai Duj to all @kashmera1 s brothers out there (sic).”

 

The first to comment on it was his own wife, who wrote, “Hahahahaha well said (sic).”

Kashmera Shah’s comment on Krushna Abhishek’s Instagram post
Kashmera Shah’s comment on Krushna Abhishek’s Instagram post ( Instagram/krushna30 )

In an interview with ETimes TV earlier, Kashmera had shared, “When I was trying to conceive during that struggle, I had put on a lot of weight. Then when we opted for IVF and babies were arriving during all that my body completely went for a toss. I stopped looking after myself and three years ago babies were born and then I started working for my other baby which was my film.” Krushna and Kashmera secretly tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2013 after bonding during the shoot of their film, Aur Pappu Pass Ho Gaya (2007).

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for fourth consecutive term
Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for fourth consecutive term
Malabar exercise that upsets China is a tectonic shift in power balance
Malabar exercise that upsets China is a tectonic shift in power balance
Govt sets Oct 2021 deadline for digital media to reduce foreign funding to 26%
Govt sets Oct 2021 deadline for digital media to reduce foreign funding to 26%
India shaped debate on need for transparency in connectivity projects: Jaishankar
India shaped debate on need for transparency in connectivity projects: Jaishankar
On the run for 7 months, rape accused returns on Diwali to set victim afire
On the run for 7 months, rape accused returns on Diwali to set victim afire
Nitish Kumar’s new Cabinet: Blend of young, old faces likely
Nitish Kumar’s new Cabinet: Blend of young, old faces likely
Padikkal reveals most ‘challenging’ bowler he faced in IPL 2020
Padikkal reveals most ‘challenging’ bowler he faced in IPL 2020
The Crown: Emma Corrin, Josh O’Connor discovered unknown facts about Charles and Diana
The Crown: Emma Corrin, Josh O’Connor discovered unknown facts about Charles and Diana
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In