Bollywood couples who are giving us major colour co-ordinated couple outfit goals

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 12:40 IST

Every year Bollywood allows the Indian audience to experience many new adventures, and quite a few misadventures too, be it through new movies, terribly remixed versions of old songs, poor remakes of iconic hits, bringing back old fashion trends or even creating new ones. The silver screen allows us to experience it all, good and bad, without ever having to leave our seat. Coupling up seems to be a trend that has caught up fast with Bollywood celebrities, with most leading ladies tying the knot, or being in serious long-term relationships. Bollywood’s leading couples, be it Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor or Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, are constantly giving us major goals, be it their vacations, gorgeous weddings in some cases, and major couple style goals all the time. And what elicits more awws than an already adored celebrity couple? A celebrity couple dressed from head-to-toe in colour co-ordinated outfits, and that’s a trend that’s really catching on.

From wearing colours co-ordinated outfits at their weddings, like Anushka-Virat and Ranveer-Deepika, to donning colour co-ordinated for award shows and red carpets, like Shahid-Mira and Priyanka-Nick, the trend of matching with your boo is really catching on. Take a cue from these celebrity couples on how to co-ordinate outfits with your better half without being too cringe.

Ranveer and Deepika look stunning in their co-ordinated outfits, be it the resplendent Abu Jani- Sandeep Khosla ensembles in white and gold, or the couple’s all-time favourite designer Sabyasachi Mukherji’s handiwork. The couple is often spotted wearing matching outfits.

While Ranveer and Deepika’s approach is more ‘in-your-face’, Priyanka and Nick colour co-ordinate, but in a more subtle manner. From both wearing white at the red carpet, to Nick’s pale blue shirt just subtly matching Priyanka’s blue dress at Cannes, we love how the couple’s individual style blends with each other’s. We also love the head-to-toe co-ordinated Abu-Sandeep ensembles, matching yellow shoes and all, for Holi.

Shahid and Mira have a more eccentric style of co-ordinating looks, they may stray from styles and patterns, but the colour palette remains on point.

Which couple’s co-ordinated style do you love the most?

