Airport looks 2020: Anushka Sharma sports luxury fashion in Balenciaga and Louis Vuitton, see pics

Whether it’s a red carpet event or a casual day out, Anushka’s style always seems one that’s easy to pull off and look stunning while you do that too.

Mar 12, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
We are big fans of Anushka Sharma’s easy-breezy style and this time is no different. She was papped at the airport last evening wearing a teeshirt by Balenciaga and carrying a sling bag by Louis Vuitton as she was leaving for a shoot in Goa.
         

We are big fans of Anushka Sharma’s easy-breezy style and this time is no different. She was papped at the airport last evening wearing a teeshirt by Balenciaga and carrying a sling bag by Louis Vuitton as she was leaving for a shoot in Goa. The overall look spelt athleisure in high fashion and we love the ease with which Anushka carried it off.

Also notice the pair of boyfriend jeans Anushka is seen sporting. Boyfriend jeans, with their non-sexy history, are making a comeback and the divas aren’t stopping when it comes to styling themselves in comfortable fashion. We also spotted Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, supermodel Gigi Hadid in a pair of boyfriend jeans for their respective airport looks that affirms this fact.

 

What do you think of Anushka’s style sense?

