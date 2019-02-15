Anushka Sharma’s red and black outfit is peak Valentine’s Day. Get her look

Anushka Sharma had a fabulous-looking Valentine’s Day. On Wednesday, the Zero actor’s husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, shared a photo on Instagram of the couple enjoying a dinner date in Delhi. While Anushka’s Valentine’s Day outfit was not over-the-top or covered in a heart-print, it still served a look that was perfect to celebrate February 14 with your love. The art of looking sexy but entirely casual and coolly understated at the same time isn’t easy, but it’s definitely doable, as demonstrated by Anushka’s Roberto Cavalli separates. How, you ask? It’s simple: Let bold colours and prints take the forefront, and keep the rest of your look simple, just like Anushka did with her statement-making ensemble. Instead of an all-red or pink outfit, Anushka Sharma opted for this sleek, non-cheesy, black and red blouse and trousers look:

Floral prints don’t always have to be perceived as ‘girly’. Anushka Sharma wore a head-to-toe floral print in darker shades for a romantic yet edgy look. We’re used to seeing cool and casual looks from Anushka, but this may be one of her most chic ones yet, thanks to the polished combination of a pair of tulip print wide-leg trousers (worth $1,734, about Rs 1,23,800) and a co-ordinating sheer blouse that was patterned in the same red tulip motif. There’s something so elegant about Anushka’s look that is hand-crafted from smooth silk satin and chiffon and is a mix of slouchy and tailored. Whether you’re in need of a chic going-out ensemble or a more simple and approachable outfit for a dinner or movie date, Anushka’s no-fuss look is a good option. Wear simple make-up and go easy on the accessories, inspired by Anushka Sharma’s Valentine’s Day look; it is the perfect low-key way to dress up.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 14:17 IST