Anushka Sharma is wearing the most feminine dresses on India’s England tour

As much as we love Anushka Sharma’s casual jeans style, sometimes its nice to see the actor get in touch with her feminine side: Think lace, florals, and satin.

Anushka, who is currently in the UK to support cricketer-husband Virat Kohli for the ongoing India-England series, has caught our eye with her recent go-to ensemble formula. As such, Anushka’s taking ladylike, sophisticated feminine style to another level.

A post shared by anushka sharma turkey ღ (@anushkasharma.xx) on Jul 7, 2018 at 6:22am PDT

We are all too familiar with Anushka’s enviably simple cool girl uniform: Distressed denim, casual tee and white sneakers. But with pretty paisley prints, unexpected lace details, bold colour-blocking, pastel-hued silhouettes and a little grunge-chic style (retro sunglasses and a smudge of eyeliner), Anushka is showing off her sultry side and proving that feminine pieces can be tough.

For your next vacation style, look to Anushka to see how to pull off a softer look that’s still a little casual and everyday:

A post shared by A centurion😉😉 (@skipper_kohli) on Jul 8, 2018 at 11:10pm PDT

We love the juxtaposition of flirty (lace) and fierce (black) in the design of Anushka’s maxi. If you’re running around during the day, pair it with sneakers or boots and a colourful crossbody bag. In the warmer months, opt for slides and a pair of sunnies. You can also dress this piece up for an evening event with strappy heels and an matching clutch.

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jul 1, 2018 at 1:51pm PDT

Pastel is the colour for spring, and we can’t get enough of Anushka’s baby blue look. This pretty belted shirtdress is surprisingly versatile. At the office pair it with a stole or cardigan loosely draped over your shoulders and a pair of flats, and then transition the dress to be happy hour-appropriate by ditching the cardigan for a leather jacket and swapping out your flats for a pair of platform sandals.

A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) on Jul 8, 2018 at 10:30am PDT

Do like Anushka and try an A-line dress in a funky floral print for the perfect springtime look. A printed dress like her’s is an easy one-step solution to achieving a look that is simultaneously polished and cool. We love the bold red, blue and green on this dress and would love to wear it to brunch with a denim jacket and wedges.

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Jul 7, 2018 at 4:17am PDT

Anushka tried out a major trend by wearing this salmon pink slip top. She paired the enticing piece with simple blue jeans, a casually messy hairstyle and minimal jewellery, resulting in a polished party look. The trio makes for an insanely cool and effortless look. Though Anushka’s ensemble worked well for a birthday soirée, it also serves as a nod to the slip dress trend that’s big right now.

A post shared by anushka sharma turkey ღ (@anushkasharma.xx) on Jul 8, 2018 at 12:52am PDT

If there’s ever been a more perfectly summer outfit, please show us. For an outing London with Virat, Anushka wore this sweet black and white-print dress with a ruffle detail around the neck for a dose of girly appeal. For accessories, Anushka picked retro-ish sunglasses and a pair of white sneakers.



