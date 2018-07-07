Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli celebrate MS Dhoni’s birthday in Cardiff. See pics

Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli were spotted out and about in Cardiff, Wales, where the Indian cricket team is currently touring. They were also photographed celebrating former captain MS Dhoni’s 37th birthday along with the rest of the team.

Photos were shared online by several fan clubs. In a couple of early pictures, we can see Virat and Anushka taking leisurely strolls and indulging in fans’ requests for pictures. Anushka posed with several people on the streets of the Welsh capital.

📸 | @AnushkaSharma clicked with fans in Cardiff, Wales today ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ouKNq7JcpY — Anushka Sharma FC™ (@AnushkaSFanCIub) July 6, 2018

The final photo shows Dhoni with his face smeared with birthday cake, as Anushka stands in the background.

Virat and the Indian team are on a three-month tour of the UK. The couple was earlier photographed inside the team bus, heading to Cardiff.

Anushka will next be seen in the drama, Sui Dhaaga, opposite Varun Dhawan. She was most recently seen in the Sanjay Dutt biopic, Sanju. She played a reporter in the blockbuster film.

The couple recently courted controversy when they publicly shamed a man for littering on the streets of Mumbai. The man later accused them of abusing their celebrity to make a point that could’ve been made in a different way.

