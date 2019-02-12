Valentine’s Day 2019: Celeb outfit ideas, whether you’re in love or single

Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and some of the most stylish A-listers have lately been stepping out in unique outfits that don’t feel tired and like we’ve seen them over and over again. Here, we’re talking about everything from sleek pantsuit looks (Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy style is so on point) to offbeat denim vibes (Hello, Kareena Kapoor!), and everything in-between. No matter how you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day 2019 on Thursday, use it as an excuse to treat yourself to something new.

So, whether you’re planning a romantic date night or will be hanging out with friends, get in the Valentine’s Day spirit, and use it as an excuse to show the people in your life how much you love them, all while looking fashionable. Ideally, you’d want an outfit that you’re comfortable in, but that also makes you feel like you’re making the most of a given day to celebrate love. And hey, who cares if you don’t have V-Day plans? These are mood-boosting outfits you’ll always feel great in. Keep scrolling to check out stylish outfits spotted on Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Sonam Kapoor, which are perfect for Valentine’s Day (and beyond).

A red dress

The red dress might be the most obvious choice in the Valentine’s Day dressing book, but did you know it’s also the hue that suits everyone? The great thing about it is that it’ll also bring out the colour in your face, which, according to science, makes you more attractive. Want more advice? Check out how actor Katrina Kaif styled her Jonathan Simkhai dress.

A dress with leg slit

They say that you should only show off your legs or your decolletage in any given outfit. Actor Priyanka Chopra clearly doesn’t knows this to be true, as evidenced by this ivory Teresa Helbig dress handmade with cotton tulle and Japanese waxed ribbons. Remember to add a pair of statement heels in a bold, contrasting red, pink or neon colour (Priyanka’s are Le Silla) to your leggy look to give it an extra-romantic edge.

A pantsuit

True, a pantsuit can feel formal, but when you balance it out with unexpected, fun elements, you avoid that pitfall. It’s the more modest way to do a Valentine’s Day ensemble — and you can get heaps of wear out of it. You don’t have to go all out like actor Alia Bhatt did in her white Moschino pantsuit with black and orange marker–type squiggles suggesting pattern. Pantsuits with prints are just as acceptable. A pantsuit paired with a top featuring a quirky print would work too.

A nice top + jeans

Actor Kareena Kapoor’s Dsquared2 shirt and H&M jeans outfit is current and modern. Like her, keep your jeans high-waisted to flatter your figure and tie your shirt in the front to show off a sliver of skin. Sneakers will work with this, but sleek heels, like Kareena’s pointy-toed black pumps by Christian Louboutin, will make the look elevated. This ensemble is great for a causal movie date or even a dinner with your BFFs for Galentine’s Day on February 13, Wednesday.

A black dress

Finally, this list (any list?) wouldn’t be complete without a black dress. However, it doesn’t have to be “little” to make an impact. Find one that covers you up but flashes a bit of leg, à la Sonam Kapoor’s Ralph & Russo design. Subtlety for the win, people.

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 15:33 IST