Valentine’s day 2019: Rose Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day, Valentine’s Day, Anti-Valentine days and what they mean

Valentine’s day is nearing and all our interests are piqued as the day of love comes closer. Did you know that prior to Valentine’s day, there’s a week full of special days? Starting with Rose Day on February 7, each day is dedicated to one special thing or emotion you can shower your significant other with. That’s not all, there’s also an Anti-Valentine’s week - starting from February 15 (Slap day) until February 21 (Breakup day). Read on to know more about the days leading up to Valentine’s day on February 14, and the anti-Valentine days that follow.

February 7, Rose Day

The Valentine’s week starts on February 7 and is called Rose Day. Prospective lovers buy roses for each other and tell them they’re their special someones by giving them a red rose (or maybe a bouquet of several roses). Friends also give each other yellow roses as a symbol of their friendship. You can handpick these roses from a nearby vendor or even get online to choose the bouquet size and when you would like to get them delivered to your special someone.

February 8, Propose Day

Your man or woman deserves to know how you feel about them. Take the opportunity to share your heartfelt feelings on Propose day to start your journey together. If you’re a man, plan a romantic dinner date and think of innovative ideas on how to propose to your lady love. If you’re a woman, you can plan a romantic getaway together outside town and impress your man with the simplicity of thought and the idea of spending time together without any distractions.

February 9, Chocolate Day

It’s the sweetest day of every lover’s life. You’ll be showered with chocolates of all kinds and it’s a field day for customised chocolate makers too! Life is a box of chocolates and you can choose what you get in this one.

February 10, Teddy Day

Nothing talks about love like a cute teddy plush toy. Head to a gift store and get a cutesy plush toy for your lover and give them something to hug in your absence.

February 11, Promise Day

Make a promise, a commitment to stay together while you’re good for another. A commitment once made is a silent bond you sign with your partner to be with them through thick and thin.

February 12, Hug Day

A hug can mend several broken pieces inside you. Let a warm hug heal every crack and give you the boost you need to lead a happy life with your partner.

February 13, Kiss Day

Say it with a rose, say it with chocolates and sometimes just say nothing at all except for a reassuring kiss. Seal your love with a kiss.

February 14, Valentine’s Day

It’s the day of love! Head out for a movie and lunch or dinner date and feel the love in the air or just stay at home and cuddle into each other’s arms while you watch your favourite rom-com or relive your best and most romantic memories together.

February 15, Slap Day

It’s the first day of the Anti-Valentine’s day and it starts with a slap after all that mush and romance. It’s probably only true if you had a crush who went out with you on Valentine’s Day and broke your heart the very next day. Let actions speak louder than words this time.

February 16, Kick day

Speaking of actions speaking louder than words, there’s also a Kick day when you feel too angry and haven’t found an easier outlet before!

February 17, Perfume day

Maybe with Perfume day as an anti-Valentine’s day celebration, it means you must smell good regardless of your state of mind after a minor hiccup or a heartbreak. A spritz of your favourite perfume or even body mist can be instantly uplift your mood.

February 18, Flirting day

The day when you get back onto the scene and flirt your way through a girl or a boy’s heart. Just don’t go overboard, or you’ll come across as creepy.

February 19, Confession day

Confess that I wear my heart on my sleeve and I love everyone till I actually fall in love with someone? Perhaps.

February 20, Missing day

Stop moping and do the things that make you happy and peaceful. Listen to good soulful music, read a good book, and spend some quality time with yourself.

February 21, Breakup day

Let’s give this breakup day a twist and vow to break up with all negative thoughts and bad habits. What say?

