Valentines Day 2019: History, origins and how did it start

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, you shall be seeing a lot of roses, bouquets, chocolates and heart-shaped balloons all around. It’s the time when the number of candle night dinners, long romantic walks and late night movie dates see a rise. But what is the history behind Valentine’s Day? Let’s go back to the pages of History and revisit the day of love.

History

The origin behind Valentine’s Day has various theories. According to Britannica Encyclopedia, Valentine’s Day originated from Lupercalia, the Roman festival, during which via a lucky draw men and women were paired with each other. According to Britannica, by the end of the 5th century, Pope Galasius I had replaced the festival with Saint Valentine’s Day.

Another version says that February 14 was named Valentine’s Day after St. Valentine, who would secretly marry off couples.

Valentines Day 2019: In 1913, Valentine’s Day changed forever when Hallmark started the mass production of Valentine’s Day cards. (Unsplash)

Valentine’s Day messages

Valentine’s Day cars originated sometime in the 18th century. In the beginning they started off as handmade cards, it was later on that pre-made cards started being made. Then in 1913, Valentine’s Day changed forever when Hallmark started the mass production of Valentine’s Day cards.

Now, of course, V Day is celebrated by people all over the world and is not limited to any one particular region. The days in the week leading upto Valentine’s is also celebrated as Rose Day, Hug Day, Propose Day and more.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 15:46 IST