How many of these 20 romantic movies can you guess in this quiz?

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and there’s no better time to sit back and watch romantic movies than now. If you’re a die-hard romantic, you’ll probably already have a list of films you would want to watch and re-watch around this time. But if you want a list of some of the best romantic films of all time, this quiz may be able to help. All you have to do is first identify all the movies mentioned in it.

A quiz, shared by international flower delivery service FloraQueen, comprises scenes from some incredible romantic movies of all time in one big picture. What you need to do is figure out all 20 movies mentioned in it. If you’re big a fan of romantic films, this will be a cakewalk for you.

Go ahead and give it a shot. If you’re stuck, scroll below for the answers.

Click image to open interactive version (via FloraQueen).

So how many did you manage to guess? And how long did it take?

In case you’re wondering about the answers, we have you covered:

Titanic, Shape of Water, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Brokeback Mountain, The Notebook, La La Land, Amélie, Grease, Say Anything, Juno, A Star is Born, Ghost, Pretty Woman, My Big Fat Greek Wedding, There’s Something About Mary, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Casablanca, When Harry Met Sally, 10 Things I Hate About You, When Harry Met Sally

So how many did you get?

First Published: Feb 05, 2019 14:56 IST