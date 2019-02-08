Valentine’s Day 2019: Wishes, SMS, quotes, images, GIFs for Facebook and WhatsApp

We are in the month of love and the Valentine week has already begun. While social media has it covered for us in terms of gentle reminders, we bring to you some lovely messages and wishes to share with your loved ones or the truly special one. Gifts, flowers, jewellery definitely make it more special but a lovely wish or a message can go a long way.

- You are the joy of my life, my smile, my strength, my everything. I want to feel this way every day. Happy Propose Day!

- I want to grow old with you, I want to spend every day of my life with you till death do us apart! Be mine, now and forever. Happy Propose Day!

- My friend, my soulmate, my love, my Valentine. I love you and I never want to lose you. Let’s get married and begin this journey of a lifetime together.

- Life is beautiful when you are around. Life is perfect when you are around. Will you make my life beautiful every day? I love you. Will you marry me?

- I don’t know what is there for me tomorrow but I am very happy with you at present. Will you be my tomorrow? Will you be mine forever? Marry me!

- Love is happiness, joy, a never-ending journey of love. Wishing you the same for now and ever! Happy Valentine’s Day

- Here’s to Valentine’s Day filled with fun, romance, love and more. Have a special one!

- May you feel loved and cherished this Valentine’s Day. You are very special to me and I wish you all the happiness in the world. Happy Valentine’s Day.

Happy Valentine’s Day

Happy Valentine’s Day

Happy Valentine’s Day

Happy Valentine’s Day

Happy Valentine’s Day

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 19:20 IST