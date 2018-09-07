Priyanka Chopra’s skirt reveals just the right amount of skin. Here’s how to wear the side-slit trend

There’s nothing we love more than Priyanka Chopra’s ability to rock a sporty Fendi look one day and a dolled-up skirt-and-cami combo the next. And Priyanka’s trendy pretty-in-print moment on Thursday stole our hearts at first sight. Though the actor wore this outfit out and about in New York, we can certainly envision this look on a romantic date, as well.

According to Priyanka’s latest unexpected, interesting outfit, a slinky camisole and high slit skirt pairing is now completely acceptable. And as a matter of fact, when done correctly, this combo can be downright sophisticated.

Since the super modern twist (thigh slit and asymmetrical hem) on Priyanka’s high-waisted multi-print patchwork Veronica Beard skirt (Rs 39,500 ) is an eye-catcher in itself, her mustard top from Cami NYC added a sublime vibe to her superbly statuesque look. It oozed sleek sophistication, with its refined silhouette.

Matching Chloe Gosselin mules and an elegant black purse - a TOD’S Croc Embossed Mini Satchel - added some cool factor to the look. Priyanka’s classic black jacket helped balance the bold silhouette and completed the high-octane ensemble.

Priyanka amped up the allure of her polished look even further with her gently tousled blowout, glowing skin and yellow-tinted sunnies. All in all, this look will give you a few suggestions on exactly how to wear a slit skirt right.



