Priyanka Chopra’s Dubai style: Four ways to wear the monochrome trend (and kill it)

We love Priyanka Chopra for giving us never-ending outfit inspirations every time she steps out of the house. But even more than that, we love her for being open to new styles.

After sifting through some of the looks from a her weekend trip to Dubai recently, we noticed a common theme throughout her #OOTDs (outfits of the day): She seems to have taken the fail-safe colourful monochrome formula (committing to just one colour-outfits), modernised it and brought it to life, both in aesthetic and attitude. Because why have a whole bunch of colours when you can just have one?



Priyanka has been nailing just about every occasion with her looks, whether that be a red carpet appearance or a celebrity-packed dinner, with an array of no-fuss get-ups. Appearing at once high-end and polished, she’s demonstrating how a single hue worn head-to-toe can be taken from the office to cocktails to a party. To show you how effortless the styling can be, we’ve compiled Priyanka’s latest monochrome moments to inspire your next bold look.

1. Priyanka Chopra knew what she was doing in this killer yellow look, proving how wearable the electric shade is for work or a formal occasion with clean lines and a classic silhouette. Capture the essence of her Rochas Paris skirt-blouse ensemble by pairing a similar slit outfit with minimal accessories. Finish with nude pumps (Priyanka is wearing Stuart Weitzman heels) and sleek earrings for total polish.

2. Blush has won over the hearts and closets of all fashion girls this season. Teaming two tones of the hue together makes for a high-impact look. An ivory pantsuit (Priyanka’s wearing Theory) with tailored trousers is the ultimate 2018 silhouette. She’s wearing nude heels from Fendi. Embody her look with a menswear-inspired suit, cropped camisole and embellished pumps as a wearable interpretation that’s meant to stand out.

3. Priyanka commanded attention in a striking and bold look. The queen of monochrome, Priyanka nails the trend in a violet Nina Ricci ensemble made for an evening out. Orange embellished pumps from Aquazzura are cool as a contrasting finish. If you are willing to give the bright hue a try, Priyanka’s look should inspire you.

4. She perfected black tie style with her romantic and fashion-forward silver-grey Vivienne Westwood dress that accentuated her figure in all the right places. Her satin dress was perfectly demure but with a twist of personality: It boasted a flirty micro front slit and a boat-neck that was decidedly modest. Her embellished booties from Stuart Weitzman matched her attire.

